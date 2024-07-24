2024
PROXY STATEMENT
Notice of Annual Meeting
of Stockholders
2024
PROXY STATEMENT
SUMMARY
This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider when making voting decisions. You should read this Proxy Statement carefully and completely before voting.
ABOUT DECKERS
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities through our portfolio of brands. Our brands compete across the fashion and casual lifestyle, performance, running, and outdoor markets. We believe our products are distinctive and appeal to a broad demographic. We sell our products through quality domestic and international retailers, international distributors, and directly to our global consumers through our direct-to- consumer business, which is comprised of our Company-ownede-commerce websites and retail stores. We seek to differentiate our brands and products by offering diverse lines that emphasize fashion, performance, authenticity, functionality, quality, and comfort, and products tailored to a variety of activities, seasons, and demographic groups.
CEO SUCCESSION
On February 1, 2024, Dave Powers announced his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer and President of our Company, effective August 1, 2024. Following August 1, 2024, we expect Mr. Powers to continue to serve as a member of our Board if elected at the Annual Meeting. Following a planned succession process, our Board appointed our Chief Commercial Officer, Stefano Caroti, to succeed Mr. Powers as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective August 1, 2024. The promotion of Mr. Caroti represents the culmination of our Board's active engagement in a planned multi-year succession process. Mr. Caroti will also serve as a member of our Board if elected at the Annual Meeting.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHT
In March 2024, our Company was added to the S&P 500 Index, which is widely recognized as one of the premier benchmarks of the equities markets. The inclusion of our Company in this index demonstrates our consistently strong financial and operational performance, and our increased market capitalization.
OUR BUSINESS AND STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
LONG-TERM STRATEGY AND GROWTH
We remain committed to our long-term strategies, which have been the primary drivers of our success in recent years. Our strategic framework includes efforts to:
- Expand global consumer adoption of the HOKA brand and increase its market share within the performance athletic space;
- Enhance the UGG brand's global positioning through elevated consumer experiences and segmented products that feature recognizable brand codes;
- Adopt technology and analytical tools to further enhance our capabilities to support our evolving business, including expanding our digital marketing and e-commerce platforms; and
- Invest in enterprise infrastructure to support the increased scale of our organization and key global growth initiatives, including investment in talent as well as distribution and logistics needs.
We intend to closely monitor planned investments in our business as we remain mindful of a dynamic macroeconomic environment. We remain committed to delivering long-term stockholder value through the continued execution of our strategies, including progress on our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.
ESG HIGHLIGHTS
The achievement of ESG initiatives is a crucial part of our strategic objectives and corporate culture. We strive to do good and do great while working toward minimal environmental impact by employing sustainable business practices. In the last year, we have continued to amplify our ESG program and are committed to maintaining open and interactive dialogue on ESG matters with our stakeholders to ensure their views are actively considered. As a result of our efforts, during our fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (fiscal year 2024), we were recognized as one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, by Investor's Business Daily as one of the Best ESG Companies, by U.S. News and World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For, and by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies and as one of America's Greenest Companies. The tables below reflect a select group of highlights from our ESG program during fiscal year 2024.
ENVIRONMENTAL
- Supply Chain Environmental Efforts. We collect detailed and standardized information about our factory partners' and strategic supplier partners' waste, water, chemistry, and energy consumption to identify and prioritize opportunities for sustainability performance improvements.
- Materials. We strive to maximize the amount of recycled, renewable, regenerated, and certified/natural materials (preferred materials) in our products.
- Climate and Clean Energy. We set ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon reduction targets filed with and approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative, which provides guidance to companies to set targets in line with the latest climate science. Specifically, we strive to reduce absolute GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and Scope 3 emissions per million dollars of gross profit.
SOCIAL
- More than 27% of our U.S. leaders (director and above) are from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) community, which represents an increase of nearly 16 percentage points from fiscal year 2020.
- Our employees volunteered approximately 19,000 hours.
- We continued to focus on our employees' growth, creating experiences that align with our strategic priorities and promote inclusion, performance, connection, and development across the globe through various employee engagement activities and programs.
GOVERNANCE
- We continued to ensure diverse perspectives are reflected on our Board, which includes four female directors and six directors from underrepresented communities.
- Dave Powers will retire as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company effective August 1, 2024. Stefano Caroti, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, will succeed Mr. Powers as Chief Executive Officer and President, as part of a planned multi-year succession process.
- We expect Mr. Powers to continue to serve as a director, and Mr. Caroti to be appointed as a director, following the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders assuming they are elected by our stockholders.
- As of the date of our 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the authorized number of directors will be increased from ten to eleven.
For additional ESG related information, please read our forthcoming corporate responsibility and sustainability report (Creating Change Report) and visit our website at www.deckers.com/responsibility. The information contained in our Creating Change Report or accessed through our website does not constitute part of this Proxy Statement and you should not consider that information in deciding how to vote your shares. References to our website address in this Proxy Statement are inactive textual references only.
ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
DATE
Monday, September 9, 2024
TIME
1:00 p.m. Pacific Time
VIRTUAL MEETING
The 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) will be held virtually via a live webcast,
which can be accessed on the Internet by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DECK2024.
Stockholders will be able to vote and submit questions virtually during the Annual Meeting in
accordance with the rules and procedures included on the meeting website.
To access the Annual Meeting you will need a 16-digit control number. Your control number is
provided on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you received in the mail, on your
proxy card (if you requested to receive printed proxy materials), or through your broker or other
nominee if you hold your shares in "street name."
RECORD DATE
Thursday, July 11, 2024
PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED UPON
NUMBER
1
2
3
4
5
6
PROPOSAL
Elect eleven directors to serve until the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2025, until their successors are duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier death, resignation, or removal
Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our Named Executive Officers as described in the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis"
Approve the 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Approve the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan
Approve the amendment of certificate of incorporation to effect a six-for-one stock split with a proportionate increase in authorized capital stock
BOARD VOTING
PAGE
RECOMMENDATION
REFERENCE
"FOR"
7
EACH DIRECTOR
NOMINEE
"FOR"
76
"FOR"
78
"FOR"
79
"FOR"
82
"FOR"
89
We may also consider and vote upon any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, or at any postponements or adjournments thereof. As of the date of this Proxy Statement, we are not aware of any business to be presented for consideration at the Annual Meeting other than the matters described in this Proxy Statement.
HOW TO VOTE
Your vote is important to the future of Deckers Outdoor Corporation. You are eligible to vote if you were a stockholder at
the close of business on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting" for additional information on how to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read this Proxy Statement and submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible to ensure your representation at the Annual Meeting.
PROPOSAL NO. 1
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Our Board has nominated the following eleven directors for election at the Annual Meeting:
DIRECTOR NOMINEES
Michael F. Devine, III
David A. Burwick
Stefano Caroti
Nelson C. Chan
Cynthia (Cindy) L. Davis
Juan R. Figuereo
Maha S. Ibrahim
Victor Luis
Dave Powers
Lauri M. Shanahan
Bonita C. Stewart
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" each director nominee
We have an independent Board with extensive qualifications and skills. Our Board is also comprised of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experience. Each of our Board members is committed to representing the long-term interests of our stockholders.
QUALIFIED
QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS
8/11 Industry
6/11 Technology Infrastructure/Cybersecurity
10/11 Premium Branding
6/11 Compliance and Risk Oversight
10/11 International
8/11 Corporate Governance
4/11 High Level of Financial Literacy
6/11 Mergers and Acquisitions
9/11 Retail
10/11 Public Company Executive
5/11 Consumer Technology/Big Data
9/11 Human Resources/Talent Management
9/11 Sales and Marketing
5/11 Corporate Responsibility
4/11 Supply Chain Management
DIVERSE
DEMOGRAPHICS
45% Ethnically Diverse
55% from Underrepresented
Communities
36% Female
INDEPENDENT
9/11 Directors are Independent
ENGAGED
During fiscal year 2024, no director nominee attended fewer than 80% of the meetings of
our Board or meetings of any Board committee on which he or she served during his or her
term.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 1 - Election of Directors" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 2
RATIFICATION OF SELECTION OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
BOARD RECOMMENDATION
"FOR" the ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
- The Audit & Risk Management Committee is involved in the annual review and engagement of KPMG LLP to ensure its continuing audit independence.
- The Audit & Risk Management Committee believes the continued retention of KPMG LLP is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 2 - Ratification of the Selection of KPMG LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 3
ADVISORY VOTE ON NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" the approval, on a non-binding advisory basis, of the compensation of our Named Executive Officers as described in the section of this Proxy Statement entitled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis."
The primary objective of our executive compensation program is to compensate our executive officers in a manner that will attract, retain, and motivate talented executives with the skills needed to manage a complex and growing business in a competitive industry, while creating long-term value for our stockholders. The Talent & Compensation Committee seeks to design our executive compensation program in a manner that reflects direct alignment between the compensation opportunity provided to our executives and the achievement of our strategic objectives.
Consistent with our strategic objectives for fiscal year 2024, when designing our executive compensation program for the year, the Talent & Compensation Committee focused on continuing to build and retain our executive team, while incentivizing our executive officers to focus on increasing revenue, enhancing profitability, achieving ESG objectives, and creating long-term value for our stockholders.
When establishing our executive compensation program, the Talent & Compensation Committee is guided by the following four principles:
- Pay for performance by ensuring that a significant portion of compensation is made available to our executive team based on the achievement of pre-determinedperformance-based objectives.
- Align interests of executives with stockholders by tying a significant portion of compensation to performance that creates long-term value for our stockholders.
- Reward achievement by offering incentives for achieving short-term and long-term financial goals that are directly tied to the achievement of strategic objectives.
- Attract and retain executives with the background and experience necessary to lead the organization and achieve our strategic objectives.
Please refer to the sections of this Proxy Statement titled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" and "Proposal No. 3 - Advisory Vote to Approve Named Executive Officer Compensation" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 4
EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" the approval of the 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
- The 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (2024 ESPP) is intended to replace our 2015 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (2015 ESPP).
- The 2024 ESPP will provide our eligible employees with an opportunity to invest in and accumulate share ownership in our Company through after-tax payroll deductions.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 4 - Employee Stock Purchase Plan" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 5
STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" the approval of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan.
- The 2024 Stock Incentive Plan (2024 SIP) is intended to replace our 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (2015 SIP).
- As with the 2015 SIP, the purpose of the 2024 SIP is to encourage ownership in the Company by key personnel whose long-term service is considered essential to our continued success, which encourages recipients to act in the best interests of stockholders and allows them to share in increases in the value of our Company.
- Approval of 1,300,000 shares, less one share for every one share granted under the 2015 SIP after March 31, 2024 and prior to the effective date of the 2024 SIP.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 5 - Stock Incentive Plan" for additional information.
PROPOSAL NO. 6
AMENDMENT OF CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO EFFECT A SIX-FOR-ONE STOCK SPLIT WITH A PROPORTIONATE INCREASE IN AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK
BOARD RECOMMENDATION:
"FOR" the approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation.
- The trading price of our common stock has increased significantly in recent years, and our Board regularly evaluates the impact of these increases on the liquidity and marketability of our common stock.
- Our Board believes effecting a six-for-one forward stock split would make our shares more affordable and attractive to a broader group of potential investors and increase liquidity in the trading of our common stock, which could have a positive impact on the aggregate value of our shares.
- Our Board unanimously recommends to our stockholders the approval of an amendment to our certificate of incorporation to effect a six-for-one forward stock split of our outstanding capital stock, including the common stock and preferred stock, as well as a proportional increase in the authorized shares of capital stock.
Please refer to the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Proposal No. 6 - Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation to Effect a Six-For-One Stock Split with a Proportionate Increase in Authorized Capital Stock" for additional information.
NOTICE OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL
MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS:
We are pleased to invite you to virtually attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Deckers Outdoor Corporation to be held on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
Proposals to be Voted Upon:
- Election of Directors. Elect eleven directors to serve until the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2025, until their successors are duly elected and qualified, or until such director's earlier death, resignation, or removal.
- Ratification of Selection of Accounting Firm. Ratify the selection of KPMG LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
- Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. Approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our Named Executive Officers, as described in the section of this Proxy Statement entitled "Compensation Discussion and Analysis."
- 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Approve the adoption of the 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
- 2024 Stock Incentive Plan. Approve the adoption of the 2024 Stock Incentive Plan.
- Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation. Approve the amendment of certificate of incorporation to effect a six-for- one stock split with a proportionate increase in authorized capital stock.
Other Business. Consider and vote upon any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting, or any postponements or adjournments thereof.
Virtual Annual Meeting:
The Annual Meeting will be held virtually and conducted via a live webcast. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online, submit your questions and vote your shares during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DECK2024. We believe hosting a virtual annual meeting encourages increased stockholder attendance and participation, and reduces the costs associated with holding and attending the meeting.
Record Date:
Our Board has fixed the close of business on Thursday, July 11, 2024 (Record Date) as the date for determining which stockholders are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any postponements or adjournments thereof.
Board Recommendations:
Our Board recommends that you vote "FOR" each of the director nominees named in Proposal No. 1 and "FOR" Proposal Nos. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dave Powers
Chief Executive Officer and President
Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to read this Proxy Statement and submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the instructions on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you received in the mail, the section of this Proxy Statement titled "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting and Voting," or, if you requested to receive printed proxy materials, your enclosed proxy card.
Approximate Date of Mailing of Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials: July 24, 2024
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Proxy Statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may relate to our future financial performance, business operations, and executive compensation decisions, or other future events. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements also include the assumptions underlying or relating to such statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.
The outcomes of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," and elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2024 (Annual Report), as well as the other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this Proxy Statement relate only to events as of the date of this Proxy Statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.
