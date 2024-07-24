2024

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider when making voting decisions. You should read this Proxy Statement carefully and completely before voting.

ABOUT DECKERS

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities through our portfolio of brands. Our brands compete across the fashion and casual lifestyle, performance, running, and outdoor markets. We believe our products are distinctive and appeal to a broad demographic. We sell our products through quality domestic and international retailers, international distributors, and directly to our global consumers through our direct-to- consumer business, which is comprised of our Company-ownede-commerce websites and retail stores. We seek to differentiate our brands and products by offering diverse lines that emphasize fashion, performance, authenticity, functionality, quality, and comfort, and products tailored to a variety of activities, seasons, and demographic groups.

CEO SUCCESSION

On February 1, 2024, Dave Powers announced his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer and President of our Company, effective August 1, 2024. Following August 1, 2024, we expect Mr. Powers to continue to serve as a member of our Board if elected at the Annual Meeting. Following a planned succession process, our Board appointed our Chief Commercial Officer, Stefano Caroti, to succeed Mr. Powers as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective August 1, 2024. The promotion of Mr. Caroti represents the culmination of our Board's active engagement in a planned multi-year succession process. Mr. Caroti will also serve as a member of our Board if elected at the Annual Meeting.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHT

In March 2024, our Company was added to the S&P 500 Index, which is widely recognized as one of the premier benchmarks of the equities markets. The inclusion of our Company in this index demonstrates our consistently strong financial and operational performance, and our increased market capitalization.

OUR BUSINESS AND STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

LONG-TERM STRATEGY AND GROWTH

We remain committed to our long-term strategies, which have been the primary drivers of our success in recent years. Our strategic framework includes efforts to:

Expand global consumer adoption of the HOKA brand and increase its market share within the performance athletic space;

Enhance the UGG brand's global positioning through elevated consumer experiences and segmented products that feature recognizable brand codes;

Adopt technology and analytical tools to further enhance our capabilities to support our evolving business, including expanding our digital marketing and e-commerce platforms; and

e-commerce platforms; and Invest in enterprise infrastructure to support the increased scale of our organization and key global growth initiatives, including investment in talent as well as distribution and logistics needs.

We intend to closely monitor planned investments in our business as we remain mindful of a dynamic macroeconomic environment. We remain committed to delivering long-term stockholder value through the continued execution of our strategies, including progress on our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.