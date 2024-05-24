CALGARY, Alberta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTC: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company was granted a temporary management cease trade order (“MCTO”) by the Alberta Securities Commission, (the “ASC”) on May 8, 2024 in respect of the late filing within the time period prescribed by securities legislation of one or more of the following: (a) annual financial statements; (b) annual MD&A; (c) a certification of filings under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual Filings (the “Annual Filings”).

Decklar has now engaged its auditor and the audit work program has commenced. In addition, the Company has commenced discussions with the reporting reserve engineers to update and provide the reserves estimates and future net revenue forecasts.

The Company confirms, as of the date hereof, that: (i) it is not subject to any insolvency proceeding; and (ii) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

For further information about Decklar, see its disclosure documents on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the company’s website at https://www.decklarresources.com/

For further information:

Sanmi Famuyide

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +234 703 332 2265

Email: sanmi@decklarresources.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

