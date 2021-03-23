Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Decklar Resources, Inc.    DKL   CA2435731021

DECKLAR RESOURCES, INC.

(DKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

03/23/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented before the Company’s shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting held today, including Board membership, appointment of auditors, and the approval of the continuance of the Company’s stock option plan, were passed.

Additionally, the Company has appointed Denis Poelzer to its Board of Directors, elected at the Company’s 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Poelzer will be replacing Norm Yurik on the Company’s Board.

“We would like to welcome Denis to the Decklar Resources Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with him as the Company moves into project development. We thank Norm for his service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Duncan Blount, CEO & Director of Decklar Resources Inc.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer   Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Decklar Petroleum   Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email: davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DECKLAR RESOURCES, INC.
04:40pDecklar Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meetin..
GL
03/08DECKLAR RESOURCES INC  : . Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financin..
AQ
03/02DECKLAR RESOURCES  : Raises C$4.0 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement ..
MT
03/02Decklar Resources Inc. Announces First Closing of Private Placement Financing
GL
02/22DECKLAR RESOURCES  : Announces Private Placement Financing, Update on Oza Oil Fi..
PU
02/22Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing, Update on Oza O..
GL
01/29DECKLAR RESOURCES  : Provides Update to Restart Production at Oza Oil Field in N..
MT
01/29DECKLAR RESOURCES  : Provides Update to Funding for Restart of Production at its..
PU
01/29Decklar Resources Inc. Provides Update to Funding for Restart of Production a..
GL
2020DECKLAR RESOURCES  : Says US$26 Million Funding Deal For Oza Oil Field in Nigeri..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,32 M -0,25 M -0,25 M
Net cash 2019 0,44 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -24,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart DECKLAR RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Decklar Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duncan Blount President, CEO & Executive Director
Paula Kember Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Christopher David Castle Chairman
Norman R. Yurik Independent Non-Executive Director
Alain P. Le Bis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DECKLAR RESOURCES, INC.140.00%32
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.63%78 791
CNOOC LIMITED15.04%52 432
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.82%43 394
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.25%38 192
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.54%35 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ