Decklar Resources Inc. Commences Shipment of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the shipment of crude oil via trucks from the Oza Oil Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities for further transfer to the SPDC Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.

Oza Field Oil Export Operations

Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited (“Millenium”) have commenced loading crude oil into trucks at the Oza Oil Field from storage tanks for delivery to the UPIL crude handling facilities for further transfer to the SPDC Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.

The trucks are currently being loaded from crude oil storage tanks at the Oza site that hold approximately 22,000 barrels of oil. When loading of crude oil from storage to the trucks has reached approximately 5,000 barrels, production from the Oza-1 well into the storage tank will be re-started in order to enable ongoing shipments by truck to UPIL.

As previously announced, 2022 development plans for the Oza Field include:

continuing operations with local communities and contractors for construction of the access road and associated infrastructure for a new oil well drilling pad;

drilling the first new development well;

re-entry, re-completion, and flow testing of the other two existing wells (Oza-2 and Oza-4), including tie-in to existing production facilities;

installation of a Central Production Facility and infrastructure tie-ins for new well locations to replace the current Early Production Facility; and

drilling of additional development wells.



Development plans for the Oza Field beyond 2022 also include up to five additional development wells.

Duncan Blount, CEO of Decklar Resources, said “We are very pleased to announce the start of crude oil loading operations at the Oza Field, which will soon lead to the Company’s first delivery of oil to market. This brings the Company to the brink of the significant milestone of commencing full time commercial production and the transformation of Decklar into a producing and cash flowing company. We look forward with anticipation to starting new development drilling activities at the Oza Field in the near future and to continued progress on development activities at the Company’s other fields.”

