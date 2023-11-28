Decklar Resources Inc. is an independent international oil and gas company. The Companyâs principal business activities are providing funding and technical advisory services to companies involved in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Nigeria. The Company is developing three fields, all located in Nigeria, including the Oza and Asaramatoru Fields located onshore in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 and the Emohua Field located nearby in OML 22. The Oza Field is an onshore conventional oil field, on dry terrain, in the northwestern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, approximately 30 kilometers (km) southwest of Port Harcourt, which is part of the Abia State in Nigeria. The Asaramatoru Field is located onshore in the shallow swamp in the southern part of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 in Nigeria. The Emohua Field is situated approximately six km west of the city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State and approximately 30 km west of the Oza Field.