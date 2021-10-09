Log in
    DCRB   US2427971088

DECN PLUS

(DCRB)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 07/16
10.33 USD   +3.30%
DECARBONIZATION PLUS ACQUISITION : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action
BU
10/01SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09/30SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition : ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

10/09/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Hyzon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Hyzon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

To join the Hyzon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2165.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
