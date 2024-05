Decotex AD is a Bulgaria-based company which is involved in the home furnishing industry. The Company produces and distributes woolen wall to wall carpets, area rugs and runners, universal and bath mats, painted carpets and paths, and handtufted carpets as well as other textiles. It also produces carpets for hotels, restaurants and offices. Decotex AD operates a manufacturing, administrative and trade area of 150,000 square meters in Sliven and a distribution network throughout Bulgaria. The Company exports its products to the United States, Germany, Spain, Greece and Asian countries, among others.

Sector Home Furnishings