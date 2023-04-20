Dedicare : Interim report January – March 2023

Financial performance

Net sales were SEK 503.2 million (394.8) in the first quarter, a 27.5 percent increase on the corresponding period of the previous year. Organic growth was 21.8 percent. EBIT was SEK 38.0 million (26.2), a 45.0 percent increase. Our EBIT margin was 7.6 percent (6.6), which is comparable to the full year 2022, and above our financial margin goal of 7 percent.

Net sales for the quarter in Sweden were at the same level as the previous year, at SEK 138.6 million (138.0). Our new business area, Life Science, contributed SEK

12.3 million for the quarter. Social worker staffing also made positive progress in the quarter. However, the demand for nurses reduced, owing to a number of regional health authorities, including Sweden and Sörmland, introducing limits on nurse contracting in the quarter. This triggered substantial debate at a time when healthcare is a growing challenge in terms of the supply of skills and the provision of equivalent care. We think the limits imposed by the regions will also impact contracting of nurses in the second quarter to some extent.

The EBIT margin for Sweden increased to 6.3 percent (4.6) in the quarter, mainly due to higher margins in life science and social worker staffing.

In Norway, our largest market, very positive progress for all business areas continued. Underlying demand is brisk, and Dedicare is well positioned on the market for doctors and nurses, as well as preschool staff. Net sales in the quarter were SEK 284.8 million (215.3), a

32.3 percent increase. The EBIT margin was 9.2 percent (10.3), due to a temporary increase in non- recurring expenses.

Specialist healthcare procurement entity Sykehusinnkjøp opened its tender for one of Norway's major deals in the quarter, for contracting nurses at all hospitals. The current deal expires in September, and the new deal will run for two years with a further two- year extension. 10 to 12 companies pre-qualified for the first round in each category, and Dedicare is pre- qualified in all categories. In the next round, pricing will be submitted, and final qualification in each category will be ahead of the summer.

In Denmark, we are also experiencing increased demand from our customers across all business areas. Net sales were SEK 69.9 million (41.5) in the