Press release

Paris, 27 June 2023

Liquidation of DEE Tech approved by the shareholders' general meeting

Payment of an amount of €10 to holders of class B preferred shares

Delisting of all financial instruments issued by the Company

Paris, 27 June 2023 - The shareholders of DEE Tech (Euronext Paris, ISIN code FR0014003G01, mnemonic DEE, the "Company"), called today in a combined general meeting, having noted that the Company has not been able to implement any initial business combination to date (the "Initial Business Combination" or "IBC") as defined in the Company's prospectus approved by the AMF on 16 June 2021 under number 21-228 (the "Prospectus") and in its article of association, before 25 June 2023 (the "Initial Business Combination Deadline"), have decided to approve the dissolution of the Company and the delisting of all of the Company's financial instruments admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Selarl FHB, acting through Maître Théophile Fornacciari, judicial administrator, has been appointed as liquidator (the "Liquidator"), to carry out these operations. In particular, the Liquidator has been granted with full powers by the shareholders' general meeting, subject to certain conditions, to make advance reimbursements to shareholders holding class B preferred shares, up to a maximum amount of ten euros (€10) per class B preferred share, by means of the amounts held in the secured deposit account opened by the Company with Société Générale (it being specified that this secured deposit account no longer bears negative interest since July 2022), so that these shareholders will be reimbursed for the amount of their initial investment in the Company without waiting for the liquidation to close.

As a result, any shareholder holding class B preferred shares of the Company on 11 July 2023 will be reimbursed an amount of ten euros (€10) per class B preferred share. This reimbursement is expected to occur on July 12 2023, without any action being required from holders of class B preferred shares.

This reimbursement would not immediately result in the cancellation and the removal of the class B preferred shares from Euroclear France, which will only occur once the Company would be definitely wound up, which is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition, in the absence of an IBC on the Initial Business Combination Deadline, the class A Warrants and the class B Warrants will be definitely deprived of any right of exercise and will expire worthless in the context of the forthcoming liquidation, in accordance with their respective terms and conditions, the Company's articles of association and the Prospectus.

In connection with the operations described above, the listing of class B Warrants will be suspended as from 28 June 2023, and the class B Warrants will be delisted by Euronext Paris on 30 June 2023. The preferred class B shares will also be delisted by Euronext Paris on 7 July 2023. Consequently, as from this date, no further financial instrument of the Company will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

A schedule of next steps is provided below.

Proposed timetable