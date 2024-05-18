Deep Industries Limited is an India-based company, which provides solutions to the energy sector. The Company specializes in providing air and gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, and integrated project management services. It provides various equipment and services under rental and chartered-hire basis. Its portfolio includes various machines/equipment/tools to be used oil and gas industry from exploration and production services to the mid-stream services. Its upstream services include drilling and workover services and integrated project management services. Its midstream services include air and gas compression services and gas dehydration, conditioning, and processing. It offers installation and commissioning of oil and gas conditioning and processing, surface facilities, gas processing units, scrubbers, nitrogen rejection systems, gas gathering stations and gas collecting stations, and overground and underground pipeline networks.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment