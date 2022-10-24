Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMAQ   US2437331026

DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.

(DMAQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of a New Director

10/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DMAQ) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Mr. John Chiang as a member to its board of directors, effective October 15, 2022.

Mr. Chiang has been serving as a member of the board of directors of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. since January 2019 and on the corporate advisory boards of Pasadena Private Lending, LLC since February 2019, Adept Urban since January 2021, and Calyx Peak Companies since February 2019. From January 2015 to January 2019, Mr. Chiang served as the California State Treasurer, where he oversaw financial transactions, investments and the sale of bonds. Prior to that, Mr. Chiang served as California State Controller from January 2007 to January 2015.

Humphrey Polanen, Chairman of the board of directors and the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, on behalf of the board of directors and management, said, "The DMAQ board of directors is delighted that John has chosen to contribute his expertise and wide ranging experience as a statewide elected official to our company. As a former State of California Controller and Treasurer, John Chiang has a unique background that will strengthen our board.”

About Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp.

DMAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DMAQ began trading on the Nasdaq in October 2021, and its common stock and rights are traded under the ticker symbols DMAQ and DMAQR, respectively.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Humphrey Polanen, Chief Executive Officer

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp.

595 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor

New York, NY 10017

ir@dmaq-spac.com

Telephone: (917) 289-2776


All news about DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.
05:36pDeep Medicine Acquisition Corp. Announces Appointment of a New Director
GL
05:32pDeep Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/20Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
10/20Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial..
GL
10/20Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. Confirms Funding to Extend Period to Consummate Initial..
GL
09/30Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
09/26Chijet Inc. cancelled the acquisition of Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. from Bright Vi..
CI
09/20Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
09/12Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
08/03DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,41 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -209x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Humphrey P. Polanen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Weixuan Luo Chief Financial Officer
Tina Spires Independent Director
HongLiang Ren Independent Director
Bryant E. Fong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEEP MEDICINE ACQUISITION CORP.2.65%166
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.61%47 179
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.89%20 174
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-26.08%10 263
HAL TRUST-22.51%9 610
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-17.41%9 106