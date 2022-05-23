Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Deep-South Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSM   CA24378W1032

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.

(DSM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/20 03:13:49 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -16.67%
11:03aDeep-south resources inc. - the ministry of mines and energy of namibia finally filed its defense on may 17, 2022
AQ
05/20Deep-South Resources Says Namibia Mines Ministry Files Defense Affidavit in License Renewal Case
MT
05/20DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : The Ministry of mines and energy of Namibia finally file its defense on May 17, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHAIRMAN JOHN H. AKWENYE DIES AT THE AGE OF 71

05/23/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSM) announces that Deep-South's Chairman, John H. Akwenye has deceased suddenly over the weekend.

All the Directors offers their condolences to his wife and family.

The Board acknowledge his dedication as a Director of the Company.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated, "This is an important loss. Mr. Akwenye was a hard worker and highly dedicated to Deep-South. We lose a great person who was honest, loyal, resilient and very generous. His profound faith has helped many people to overcome difficult periods. On a personal side, I lose a great friend ".

Mr. Akwenye will not be replaced immediately as Chairman of the Board.

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements," as identified in Deep- South's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chairman-john-h-akwenye-dies-at-the-age-of-71-301553114.html

SOURCE Deep-South Resources Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.
11:03aDeep-south resources inc. - the ministry of mines and energy of namibia finally filed i..
AQ
05/20Deep-South Resources Says Namibia Mines Ministry Files Defense Affidavit in License Ren..
MT
05/20DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES : The Ministry of mines and energy of Namibia finally file its defens..
PU
05/20The ministry of mines and energy of namibia finally filed its defense on may 17, 2022
PR
04/29Deep-South Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
04/28Deep-south resources - the ministry of mines and energy of namibia late to file its def..
AQ
04/27The ministry of mines and energy of namibia late to file its defense and shall file at ..
AQ
04/18IIROC Trading Resumption - DSM
AQ
04/14Deep-south expect to resume trading on tuesday april 19, 2022
AQ
04/14Deep-south expect to resume trading on tuesday april 19, 2022
PR
More news