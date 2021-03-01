Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Deep-South Resources Inc.    DSM   CA24378W1032

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.

(DSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deep-South Resources: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Deep-South Resources (TSXV: DSM) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Pierre Leveille will be presenting on March 3rd at 12:40 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Deep-South Resources
Pierre Leveille
+1-819-340-0140
info@deepsouthresources.com
www.deepsouthresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.
07:05aDEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
NE
02/25DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South Appoints the MSA Group for the Updated NI 43-101 R..
AQ
02/10DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South Commences Drilling on the Haib Copper Project in S..
AQ
02/03DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South Appoints Dean Richards as VP Mineral Resource Deve..
AQ
02/01DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South Confirms SEDAR Filing of its Updated Preliminary E..
AQ
01/21DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South has Raised $4,601,211 and Closed its Private Place..
AQ
01/07DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : Announces Upsize of its Previously Announced Private Pla..
PU
01/06DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : Announces Private Placement of up to C$2,000,000
PU
2020DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : South Grant Options
AQ
2020DEEP SOUTH RESOURCES  : PEA update returns significantly improved economics
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,45 M -1,15 M -1,15 M
Net Debt 2020 0,41 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Deep-South Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pierre Léveillé President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chantelle Collins Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akwenye Chairman
Jean Luc Roy Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sadike Nepela Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.50.00%26
BHP GROUP15.79%178 398
RIO TINTO PLC13.11%143 755
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.35%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.08%36 887
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.72%11 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ