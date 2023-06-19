Advanced search
    DSM   CA24378W1032

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC.

(DSM)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:37:35 2023-06-19 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   +27.27%
Toronto Stocks Slide; Deep-South Resources Soars on Copper License Renewal Progress in Namibia
DJ
10:57aDeep-South Resources Reports Reinstatement Of Haib Copper License In Namibia
MT
07:34aHaib Copper : Licence renewal update
PR
Toronto Stocks Slide; Deep-South Resources Soars on Copper License Renewal Progress in Namibia

06/19/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto stocks started the week with mildly lower trading on Monday at midday while U.S. markets remained closed for the Juneteenth holiday. Sector performance was mixed in Canada, with health technology, commercial services and industrial services the main laggards. Meanwhile, Canadian tech was the top gainer in the session, followed by consumer durables and utilities.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.26% to 19924.08. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.27% to 1198.88.

Deep-South Resources shares jumped over 27% to 7 Canadian cents (5 cents) after it said that its renewal application for a copper mine in Namibia is going forward after years of stalled progress and that it expects the license to be reinstated in weeks.


Other market movers:

O3 Mining said Monday that it has raised C$10 million by way of a private placement with a strategic investor to advance exploration and development of its properties. Shares edged 0.7% higher to C$1.44.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 1218ET

