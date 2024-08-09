Early 2023, the company signed a bareboat charter for the Drillship "Deep Value Driller" with Saipem as Charterer. The Charterer will utilize the Drillship for operations on the Ivory Coast under a drilling contract with Eni Côte d'Ivoire Ltd. The bareboat charter term is for 11 wells firm with 6 wells options. Estimated firm revenue is USD 160 million to the Group (excluding the rate payable for any optional extensions of the Contract).

