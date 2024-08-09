09 Aug 2024 07:00 CEST
Deep Value Driller AS
Please find attached the financial statements for Deep Value Driller AS for the
first half and second quarter of 2024. The financial statements are also
available on www.deepvaluedriller.no.
Contacts:
Svend Anton Maier, CEO
+47 41 42 71 29
sam@deepvaluedriller.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to the
Euronext Growth Rule Book part II.
About Deep Value Driller
Deep Value Driller AS is a drillship-owning company which owns the high
specification UDW 7th generation drillship "Deep Value Driller", built in 2014.
As part of its strategy, the company has an ambition to create and maximise
value for its customers and investors, while at the same time ensuring safe and
sustainable operation of its drillship. For further information, visit
http://www.deepvaluedriller.no.
