Deep Value Driller AS - H1 2024 results

Please find attached the financial statements for Deep Value Driller AS for the

first half and second quarter of 2024. The financial statements are also

available on www.deepvaluedriller.no.



About Deep Value Driller



Deep Value Driller AS is a drillship-owning company which owns the high

specification UDW 7th generation drillship "Deep Value Driller", built in 2014.

As part of its strategy, the company has an ambition to create and maximise

value for its customers and investors, while at the same time ensuring safe and

sustainable operation of its drillship. For further information, visit

http://www.deepvaluedriller.no.





