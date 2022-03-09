Log in
    DYL   AU000000DYL4

DEEP YELLOW LIMITED

(DYL)
Deep Yellow : Corporate Presentation Euroz Hartleys

03/09/2022 | 12:11am EST
For personal use only

NEWS RELEASE

9 March 2022

CORPORATE PRESENTATION EUROZ HARTLEYS

We attach the Corporate Presentation for Euroz Hartleys, Rottnest Island Conference.

JOHN BORSHOFF

Managing Director/CEO

Deep Yellow Limited

This ASX announcement was authorised for release by Mr John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO, for and on behalf of the Board of Deep Yellow Limited.

For further information contact:

John Borshoff

Managing Director/CEO

  1. +61 8 9286 6999
  1. john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

Unit 17, Spectrum Building,

E

info@deepyellow.com.au

100-104 Railway Road Subiaco, Western Australia 6008

W

www.deepyellow.com.au

PO Box 1770 Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

@deepyellowltd

+61 8 9286 6999

deep-yellow-limited

ABN 97 006 391 948

Deep Yellow Limited

Euroz Hartleys Rottnest Island onlyConference 2022

8 March 2022

useJohn Borshoff Managing Director/CEO

DYL:ersonalASX / NSX (Namibia)

DYLLF: OCTQX

2021 WINNER ESG Leader

Disclaimer, Previously Reported Information and Competent Person Statement

ersonal use only

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Deep Yellow Limited ABN 97 006 391 948 (Company or Deep Yellow) for general information purposes only. The presentation is not and should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the Company, or as an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. No agreement to subscribe for securities in the Company will be entered into on the basis of this presentation. Due care and attention has been taken in the preparation of this presentation, however the information contained in this presentation (other than as specifically stated) has not been independently verified for the Company or its directors and officers, nor has it been audited. Accordingly, the Company does not warrant or represent that the information contained in this presentation is accurate or complete. To the fullest extent permitted by law, no liability, however arising, will be accepted by Deep Yellow, its subsidiaries or its directors, officers or advisers, for the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation. No responsibility or liability is assumed by the Company, its subsidiaries or any of its directors, officers or advisers for updating any information in this document or to inform any recipient of any new or more accurate information or any errors of mis-descriptions of which the Company or any of its directors, officers or advisers may become aware.

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements were made. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the pre-feasibility and any feasibility studies, the Company's business strategy, plan, development, objectives, performance, outlook, growth, cash flow, projections, targets and expectations, mineral resources, results of exploration and related expenses. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'outlook', 'anticipate', 'project', 'target', 'likely',' believe', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'would', 'could', 'should', 'scheduled', 'will', 'plan', 'forecast', 'evolve' and similar expressions. Persons reading this presentation are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Company's actual future results or performance may be materially different. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors,

including but not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of uranium; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intent or obligations to or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, or options, future events or results or otherwise, unless required to do so by law. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward-looking statements in relation to future matters that can be only made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. Competent Person Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties are forward looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as expected. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to confirm the presence of mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of the Company's mineral properties.

Previously reported information

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements referred to above, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

There is information in this presentation relating to the outcomes of the Tumas Project Pre-feasibility Study announced to the market on 10 February 2021 in the release entitled 'Deep Yellow Proceeding with Tumas DFS Following Positive PFS' and the update entitled 'Tumas DFS Firmly On Track And Improving On PFS Assumptions' released to the market on 2 February 2022.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this presentation in so far as it relates to Mineral Resource Estimates and Ore Reserves is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation prepared or reviewed by Mr Martin Hirsch, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Institute of Materials, Mining and Metallurgy (IMMM) in the UK. Mr Hirsch, who is currently the Manager Resources and Pre- Development for Deep Yellow's subsidiary, Reptile Mineral Resources and Exploration (Pty) Ltd, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2004 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Hirsch consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears. Mineral Resource estimates disclosed in this presentation and compiled under the JORC Code 2004 have not yet been updated to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.

2

use only

Strong Building Blocks to

Establish a Tier-One Operation

ersonal

3

ersonal use only

Deep Yellow Group: Differentiated and well-funded

  • Dual-pillargrowth strategy in place to establish a multi-platform,5-10Mlb per annum, low-cost, tier one uranium producer
  • Project portfolio located in Namibia - a Tier 1 uranium mining jurisdiction
    1. Positive exploration results and significant growth upside across Tumas, Omahola and Barking Gecko
  • Excellent development on Tumas Project, with 20+ year LOM achieved
    1. DFS progressing as planned and importantly, improving on key PFS assumptions and exceptional results
  • Led by a standout and proven uranium team
    1. Majority of team successfully built and operated Langer Heinrich (Namibia) and Kayelekera (Malawi)
    1. Grew Paladin from a market capitalisation of US$2M to US$4Bn - pre-Fukushima
  • Well-fundedwith a strong cash balance of A$72M
  • Nuclear energy becoming the moral imperative, with positive momentum building globally
  • Energy crisis and emerging political instability (Russia/Kazakhstan) provide added upside for uranium

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deep Yellow Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 05:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
