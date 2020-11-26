Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Deep Yellow Limited    DYL   AU000000DYL4

DEEP YELLOW LIMITED

(DYL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.435 AUD   +3.57%
05:50pDeep Yellow Limited 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation
AW
05:43pDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation
AQ
11/16DEEP YELLOW LIMITED : - Addendum to September Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deep Yellow Limited 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation

11/26/2020 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2020 AGM Corporate Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provide the 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation, a re-energised, well-funded Company entering pre-development stage that is highly differentiated from other mid-sized uranium market players.

The outlook for uranium is very positive, with nuclear power integral to meeting clean energy targets and the company is well positioned to continue successful execution of the dual-pillar growth strategy, to deliver a 5-10Mlb low cost, multi-platform global uranium platform.

Deep Yellow has a well defined M&A execution strategy with first acquisition expected late CY20/early CY21, a strong capital position (A$11Mend September '20) and continued support from equity markets.

Deep Yellow aims to provide security and certainty of uranium supply into a growing market.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J2IN6LSC



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:
Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
All news about DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
05:50pDeep Yellow Limited 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation
AW
05:43pDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 2020 AGM Corporate Presentation
AQ
11/16DEEP YELLOW LIMITED : - Addendum to September Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11/16DEEP YELLOW : Nova JV Update - Drilling Resumes on Barking Gecko
AQ
11/12Deep Yellow Limited Nova JV Update - Drilling Resumes on Barking Gecko
AW
11/12DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Nova JV Update - Drilling Resumes on Barking Gec..
AQ
10/28Deep Yellow Limited Successful Completion of Tumas 3 PFS Drilling
AW
10/28DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Successful Completion of Tumas 3 PFS Drilling
AQ
10/28DEEP YELLOW : Agm notice and shareholder letter
AQ
10/26Global Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Vie..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,30 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 M 78,5 M 78,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 361x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Deep Yellow Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,58 AUD
Last Close Price 0,44 AUD
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Borshoff Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rudolf Brunovs Non-Executive Chairman
Mervyn Patrick Greene Non-Executive Director
Gillian Swaby Non-Executive Director
Christophe Urtel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEEP YELLOW LIMITED50.00%76
CAMECO CORPORATION16.38%4 025
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"18.44%3 785
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.11.11%482
DENISON MINES CORP.-7.41%261
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED46.46%224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ