Deep Yellow Limited Board and Management Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to announce further strengthening of its Board with the appointment of experienced resources and energy executive Ms Victoria Jackson as a Non-Executive Director.



Ms Jackson is an excellent addition to the Deep Yellow Board and brings over 35 years' experience specialising in executive management, leadership and strategy.



During her career, Ms Jackson held senior leadership roles for the WA Department of State Development, where she led policy development and major project approvals across the ESG sector including the key areas of safety, environment, heritage and communities. Ms Jackson progressed to the role of Executive Director of Energy Northern Territory, where she led onshore petroleum regulation, including relevant Northern Territory regulatory reform. She also played a key role in the development of renewable energy policy in the Northern Territory.



Prior to her career in Government, Ms Jackson worked in exploration geology and cartography roles in the WA exploration industry.



Ms Jackson is currently Executive Director - WA for the Minerals Council of Australia. She is also a member of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environment Management Authority board, and Chair of the Charles Darwin University Energy and Resources Institute Advisory Board.



Ms Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology), a Diploma in Cartography and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.



Commenting on the appointment of Ms Jackson to the Board, Chris Salisbury, Chairman of Deep Yellow commented: "Victoria is an outstanding addition to our Board. She has a wealth of Government, strategy, ESG and operational experience that will be critical as we advance our strategy of developing a multi-mine and geographically diverse uranium company."



In addition to the appointment of Ms Jackson, the Company also advises that current Executive Director Steven Michael has advised the Board of his decision not to nominate for election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr Michael will continue in his executive capacity until 31 December 2022 and have an ongoing association with Deep Yellow on a consultancy basis commencing from January 2023, where he will lead stakeholder management for the Company's Australian project portfolio.



Mr Michael was Chief Executive Office of Vimy from August 2021, before transitioning to Managing Director in March 2022. Mr Michael played a key role in the successful completion of the $658 million merger between Deep Yellow and Vimy Resources and the integration of both companies.







About Deep Yellow Limited:



Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.





Source:

Deep Yellow Limited





Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au