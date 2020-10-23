Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Deep Yellow Limited    DYL   AU000000DYL4

DEEP YELLOW LIMITED

(DYL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deep Yellow Limited Corporate Update Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:45am EDT
Corporate Update Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Update Presentation that was presented live by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the OTC Global Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on 22 October 2020. Deep Yellow is listed on the OTC QX Exchange (code DYLLF).

Key Achievements Over Past 12 Months

- Resources expanded at the Reptile project

- Tumas Project PFS near completion

- JOGMEC (Japanese entity) completed $4.5M earn-in at adjacent Nova JV project. Highly prospective target to be advanced

- Targeted M&A activity continuing - advanced opportunities identified

- Strong capital position A$11M Sept 2020

Key Ingredients Remain for Execution of Dual Growth Strategy

- Uranium industry in an extended downturn and under financial pressure

- Fundamental supply/demand disconnect in the market post 2023

- Key majors focused on either divesting assets or exiting sector

- Sector consolidation essential during general investor disinterest

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I21EH923



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:
Deep Yellow Limited



Contact:

John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
02:45aDeep Yellow Limited Corporate Update Presentation
AW
02:43aDEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Corporate Update Presentation
AQ
10/18DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports Septem..
AQ
10/18Deep Yellow Limited Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports September 2020
AW
10/16Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference October 20th, 21st, 2..
AQ
09/25DEEP YELLOW LIMITED : - Drilling Success Continues at Tumas 3
AQ
09/25Deep Yellow Limited 2020 Annual Report
AW
09/25DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 2020 Annual Report
AQ
09/25Deep Yellow Limited 2020 Sustainability Report
AW
09/25DEEP YELLOW LIMITED (ASX : DYL) 2020 Sustainability Report
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,30 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 78,4 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 266x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Deep Yellow Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,58 AUD
Last Close Price 0,32 AUD
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Borshoff Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Rudolf Brunovs Non-Executive Chairman
Mervyn Patrick Greene Non-Executive Director
Gillian Swaby Non-Executive Director
Christophe Urtel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEEP YELLOW LIMITED10.34%56
CAMECO CORPORATION9.88%3 822
JOINT STOCK COMPANY "NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM"16.88%3 701
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.2.02%429
DENISON MINES CORP.-14.81%237
YELLOW CAKE PLC-2.99%229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group