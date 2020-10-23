Deep Yellow Limited Corporate Update Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Update Presentation that was presented live by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the OTC Global Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on 22 October 2020. Deep Yellow is listed on the OTC QX Exchange (code DYLLF).



Key Achievements Over Past 12 Months



- Resources expanded at the Reptile project



- Tumas Project PFS near completion



- JOGMEC (Japanese entity) completed $4.5M earn-in at adjacent Nova JV project. Highly prospective target to be advanced



- Targeted M&A activity continuing - advanced opportunities identified



- Strong capital position A$11M Sept 2020



Key Ingredients Remain for Execution of Dual Growth Strategy



- Uranium industry in an extended downturn and under financial pressure



- Fundamental supply/demand disconnect in the market post 2023



- Key majors focused on either divesting assets or exiting sector



- Sector consolidation essential during general investor disinterest



