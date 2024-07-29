https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D8BLH388

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2024 quarter.Tumas Project- Ausenco Services Pty Ltd selected as preferred EPCM contractor for the flagship Tumas Projecto Scope of work to be completed includes finalising detailed engineering with an EPCM contract opportunity for project executiono Project remains scheduled for commissioning Q3 2026- Resource upgrade drilling at Tumas 3 completed with data preparation underway for release of updated Mineral Resource Estimate early August- Post Quarter - Nedbank Limited mandated as lead arranger and bookrunner for project financingMulga Rock Project- Hydrological drilling program commenced to define water management parameters for mining- Several remaining evaluation programs underway, results to be key inputs for the revised DFSo Resin pilot program commenced for optimisation of uranium and critical minerals extractiono Mining study underway to determine optimal method for development of the multi-commodity mining operation and revised Ore Reserve EstimateCorporate- Deep Yellow enters the S&P/ASX 200 Index- Successful A$250M capital raising completed- Cash position - A$257.5M*To view the full quarterly report with tables and figures, please visit:





Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a.



The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions.



Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy.



Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets.



Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.







