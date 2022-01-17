Deep Yellow : Thick High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at Barking Gecko

Phase 1 NW-SE orientated drilling in the central area delivered the best results. TN270DDT was targeted to undercut this mineralisation and intersect an east-west-trending fault, interpreted from magnetic data, which is considered to influence the setting of the mineralisation.

TN270DDT was angled 70 degrees to the north to obtain orientated core to better define, understand and confirm the structural setting of this mineralisation, which to date, was interpreted from RC drill chips and down-hole optical televiewer (OPTV) surveys.

TN270DDT intersected 118m at 352ppm eU3O8 from 75m using a 100ppm eU3O8 cut-off grade occurring within eight intersections over a 190m interval. This confirms the strong mineralisation associated with this prospect, the northeast-southwest trend of the mineralised intrusions and the presence of an east-west trending fault. The best continuous intersections within the mineralised envelope include 10m at 954ppm eU3O8 from 88m, 60m at 304ppm eU3O8 from 150m and 30m at 382ppm eU3O8 from 235m.

Early inspection of the core indicates a general SW-NE dipping trend of the mineralised intrusions. More detailed work is currently in progress to confirm this trend and to identify the nature of the specific mineralised intrusions and their 3D settings within the general mineralised envelope.

Drill hole location including drill hole trace and intersections are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 3 shows a northwest-southeastcross-section projecting TN270DDT onto that section.

The drilling results continue to confirm the exceptional thickness and grade of previous drilling. The next stage of Phase 2 RC drilling is planned to start 24 January, to further evaluate the possible economic significance of Barking Gecko North.

In-house portable XRF (pXRF) assaying of all mineralisation at Barking Gecko North is in progress. Preliminary results confirm that mineralisation is uranium dominant, with minor thorium associated.

The mineralised eU3O8 intersections of TN270DDT are listed in Table 1 of Appendix 1.

Drill hole details of TN270DDT are shown in Table 2, Appendix 1.