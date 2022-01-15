Log in
    500645   INE501A01019

DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(500645)
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

01/15/2022 | 12:15am EST
15th January, 2022

The Secretary

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Code: 500645

NSE Code: DEEPAKFERT

Subject: Link for video recording of Virtual Investor Meet

Dear Sir / Madam,

We would like to provide the link for video recording of Virtual Investor Meet hosted by IIFL Securities which was held on 13th January, 2022:

Youtube video link: https://youtu.be/3je_jV8twZY

We request you to take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Deepak Fertilisers

And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Ritesh Chaudhry

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
