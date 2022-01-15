Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

|
15th January, 2022
|
|
The Secretary
|
Listing Department
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Dalal Street, Fort,
|
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
BSE Code: 500645
|
NSE Code: DEEPAKFERT
Subject: Link for video recording of Virtual Investor Meet
Dear Sir / Madam,
We would like to provide the link for video recording of Virtual Investor Meet hosted by IIFL Securities which was held on 13th January, 2022:
Youtube video link: https://youtu.be/3je_jV8twZY
We request you to take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Deepak Fertilisers
And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
Ritesh Chaudhry
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 05:14:09 UTC.