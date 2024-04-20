4/19/24, 4:36 PM Rating Rationale

Rating Rationale

April 19, 2024 | Mumbai

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

'CRISIL A1+' assigned to Commercial Paper

Rating Action

Rs.1000 Crore Commercial Paper CRISIL A1+ (Assigned)

Note: None of the Directors on CRISIL Ratings Limited's Board are members of rating committee and thus do not participate in discussion or assignment of any ratings. The Board of Directors also does not discuss any ratings at its meetings.

1 crore = 10 million

Refer to Annexure for Details of Instruments & Bank Facilities

Detailed Rationale

CRISIL Ratings has assigned its 'CRISIL A1+' rating to the proposed commercial paper (CP) programme of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL; part of the Deepak Fertlizer group).

The rating reflects the strong business profile, marked by a diversified product range, broadly comprising industrial chemicals (IC), technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and complex fertilisers. DFPCL holds a market leadership position in TAN and key IC products such as nitric acid, isopropyl alcohol (IPA). Further, commissioning of the ammonia project during fiscal 2024 has led to a healthy backward integration as ammonia is a key raw material,. For the ammonia plant, DFPCL has also signed long-term contracts for procurement of natural gas at competitive prices, so as to mitigate risk of price volatility and any shortage.

Consolidated revenue soared to Rs 11,301 crore in fiscal 2023, from Rs 7,663 crore in fiscal 2022, driven by higher contribution from the TAN and fertilisers business. However, growth has moderated to Rs 6,590 crore during the first nine months of fiscal 2024. The TAN business was impacted by correction in the global fertiliser grade ammonium nitrate (FGAN) prices (index to which TAN is linked) due to dumping from Russia. Revenue from the fertiliser business was also impacted (by one time impact of ~Rs 268 crore in the first-half of fiscal 2024), due to fall in nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates for complex fertilisers, resulting in lower subsidy per tonne. As a result, operating margin moderated to 12.8% over the same period, compared to 19.2% in fiscal 2023. The margin was also impacted as DFPCL booked losses of around Rs 87 crore, on account of stabilisation of the recently commissioned ammonia plant.

However, the operating margin should sustain at 18-20% over the medium term, higher than the historical long-term average, aided by benefits from backward integration in ammonia. In particular, the upward revision in NBS rates for the first half of fiscal 2025, along with stable raw material prices shall also lead to a higher margin for the fertiliser segment. For the TAN segment, profitability should improve with lower imports and better realisations. Going forward, DFPCL shall also benefit from the lower-priced natural gas, as per its long-term contract with Equinor, priced favourably than its existing contracts. Overall, uptrend in margin profile will also be driven by long-term strategy of DFPCL to transition from commodity-like products to more specialty products mix.

The ratings also reflect the healthy financial risk profile, marked by strong networth and debt protection metrics. The total outside liabilities to tangible networth (TOL/TNW) ratio was healthy at 1-1.2 times over fiscals 2022 and 2023, and should improve going forward. Debt has increased over last 2-3 years to fund the backward integration ammonia project. Going forward, the group may raise additional debt to fund its capacity expansion in TAN and nitric acid, with an estimated capital expenditure (capex) of ~Rs 4,000 crore over next 3-4 fiscals. CRISIL Ratings expects the net leverage to increase, peaking to around Rs 4,500 crore in fiscal 2026 and moderate gradually with likely improvement in margin and benefits from new capex starting from fiscal 2026. Despite higher leverage, debt protection metrics are expected to remain healthy, considering healthy accruals.

These strengths are offset by vulnerability to cyclicality in input prices and structural limitations that DFPCL faces in most of its segments, given its dependence on natural gas imports. Timely commissioning of the expansion projects underway, with no material cost overruns, also remains a monitorable, though CRISIL Ratings takes comfort from the fact that expansion is being undertaken in existing lines of business. DFPCL is also exposed to regulatory risk in the fertiliser business.

Analytical Approach

CRISIL Ratings has combined the business and financial risk profiles of DFPCL and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the Deepak Fertilizers group, given their significant operational, financial and managerial linkages.

Please refer Annexure - List of Entities Consolidated, which captures the list of entities considered and their analytical treatment of consolidation.

Key Rating Drivers & Detailed Description

Strengths:

Established position in domestic industrial chemical and TAN markets: DFPCL is a market leader in the domestic industrial chemical

business, being the largest manufacturer of nitric acid and the second largest manufacturer of IPA (with over 50% and 25% market share, respectively in fiscal 2023). Moreover, DFPCL also commands around 40% market share in the TAN business. This leadership should strengthen further with significant expansions planned in the nitric acid and TAN capacities.

Improving profitability and product mix: The group plans to transition at least 30% of its portfolio in the industrial chemicals segment towards more specialised products, wherein it can command a niche and higher margin, for instance, steel and solar nitric acid and pharma- grade IPA. In the TAN business, DFPCL is the sole producer of low-density ammonium nitrate (LDAN), which is a specialised product used in ANFO explosives. Moreover, the group has initiated a total cost of ownership (TCO) model in the TAN segment, so as to improve mine productivity through outcome-based contracts, which should also contribute to higher margin going forward. In the fertiliser segment, it plans