Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : DFPCL Q2 FY 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Earnings Conference Call

Q2 FY2022

Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q2 FY2022 post results conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you need assistance during the conference call, please signal an operator by pressing "*" then "0" on your touchtone phone. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stock Broking Limited. Thank you and over to you Sir!

Manish Mahawar: Thank you Kathy. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I would like to welcome all the participants on the call of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation. From the management, we have with us Mr. Sailesh Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Amitabh Bhargava, President & CFO, Mr. Mahesh Girdhar, President, Crop Nutrition Business and Mr. Deepak Balwani, Head of Investor Relations on the call. Without further ado, I would like to handover the call to Mr. Mehta for opening remarks. Post which, we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you and over to you Mr. Mehta.

Sailesh C Mehta: Thank you Manish. At the outset, my very warm and bit belated best wishes for Diwali and the New Year to all of you and I hope you and all your family members are staying safe and healthy. I take pleasure in welcoming you all for the Q2 FY2022 earnings call of Deepak Fertilisers. I hope you have all had a chance to look at the financial statements and earnings presentation that had been uploaded so that we can have a meaningful conversation today. At the outset, I am very happy to share that since we met last we have successfully raised Rs. 510 Crores to our QIP and what is more is the new set of investors are marquee long- term investors and that is clear testimony of the confidence that the long-term global investors have had on our operations and our growth strategy. As far as this quarter goes despite massive hike seen in many of our raw materials, our quarter has withstood fairly well and we have recorded a revenue growth of almost 28% over the last year and our EBITDA and net profit grew by about 10% and 16% compared to Q2 FY2021. As you know we are performing in three different sectors and if I might share from the sector perspective then the first is where we as always pharma-specialty chemical sector and that has shown a growth of 46% year-on-year in Q2 FY2022. So, in the nitric acid business which is a part of the specialty chemical sector we have seen because of certain I would say curb in production by the Chinese government the demand for nitric acid has further strengthened for us and we are expecting prices also to remain pretty firm in Q3 onwards. Within the same pharma chemical sector we have IPA where we did see capacity utilization to be more than 100% supported by good demand, but realization were somewhat depressed due to the plunge in the alternate feedstock acetone, however looking all these aspects the DGTR has recently recommended safeguard measures that is quantitative restriction on IPA import. We are also looking at focusing on having a special pharma grade IPA as you go along and further in our specialty drive in the IPA business we are also seeing a good

