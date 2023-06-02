Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : DFPCL Q4 FY2023 Results Update

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (100%)

The name of Smartchem Technologies Limited, a material subsidiary of the Company, has been changed to Mahadhan AgriTech Limited ('MAL') w.e.f. 20th April, 2023

Demerger: Composite scheme of arrangement has been admitted with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 25, 2023

Pune, India, May 17th, 2023: Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, one of India's leading producers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers ("DFPCL" or the "Company"), announces its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Q4 FY2023 Results Press Release

Chairman's Message

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director:

"Despite the enormous finished product spikes that resulted from raw material spikes, we did not witness any demand destruction in all of our three business segments. This strongly validates the positive tailwinds for our Fertiliser, Mining and Pharma/Chemical segments,emerging out of their superb alignment with the India Growth story.

Although there would be some volatility in the upcoming quarters, inthe medium and long term -

Our continued drive from Commodity to Specialities in each of our segments shall help enhance margins and create brand values

Our upstream investments in Ammonia as a key raw material for each of our segments will help risk mitigate against global vagaries

Our on-going drive to create a natural hedge by way of pass-through pricing contracts for our finished products will help insulate margins

Strong in-roads in Cost and Marketing efficiencies with Digital Drive will set a strong foundation for long term strengths"

Chemicals Review

Mining Chemicals (TAN):

In Q4 FY23, all the key market indicators of TAN Business showed positive trends. Coal Production at all India Level grew by 11% led by Coal India Ltd (CIL). Cement and Steel Production (indicators of Infrastructure demand) also registered a strong growth of more than 8% Y-o-Y. In Q4 FY23, TAN business achieved a capacity utilization of 93% with Revenues of Rs. 775 Cr. The addition of an AN Melt capacity in Phase-1 of the Taloja plant's de-bottlenecking project supported the business and domestic customers, with AN Melt growing at 21% Y-o-Y in Q4FY23. The pricing across all segments remained competitive despite the moderation of imported AN prices from Russia. This moderation in domestic AN prices is in line with the global trends. This is unfolding on the back of raw material price drops. TAN business continues to execute Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) projects in the mines and infrastructure projects to establish and deliver the superior value proposition of its customized solutions. This aligns with its transformation journey to shift from commodity-focused to specialty- focused offerings and from products to comprehensive solutions. Business Outlook : FY23 has recorded robust volume growth over FY22 and this trend is expected to continue in FY24. The demand for coal mining is likely to remain high due to the strong demand for power. The Government's spending on infrastructure projects should further support explosives demand in the Mining and Infrastructure segments.

Pharma / Speciality Chemicals (Nitric Acid and IPA):

In Q4FY23, Acid business achieved a capacity utilization of 89% while the IPA business reached 98%. Nitric Acid Q4 sales volumes increased by 18% Y-o-Y. Due to cheaper Chinese dumping, IPA Q4 sales volume decreased by 16% year over year. Safeguard Quantative Restriction was imposed on IPA



