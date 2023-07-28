Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Earnings Presentation – June 2023
28th July, 2023
Earnings Presentation for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023
Earnings presentation of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.
(BSE: 500645; NSE: DEEPAKFERT)
Earnings Presentation
Q1 FY2024
28 July 2023
MINING CHEMICALS
INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS
CROP NUTRITION
C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l s : Q 1 F Y 2 4
2
Successful commencement of trial production of Greenfield Ammonia facility at Taloja
Subsidy Impact of Rs. 161 Cr - Reduced NBS subsidy of Rs.161 Cr on channel inventory significantly impacted consolidated profitability in Q1 FY24
Encountered adverse price fluctuations in TAN due to dumping of cheap Russian FGAN into India, as Russian products found resistance in countries sympathetic to the Ukraine cause
Greenfield Ammonia facility began trial production on July 10, 2023, with all pre-commissioning activities completed. Stabilisation of operations and monitoring of performance parameters underway
Better volumes of IPA in Q1 FY24 were supported byImplementation of Safeguard Quantitative
Restriction (SGQR).
Key RM prices movement YoY in Q1 FY24: Ammonia▼ ~39%; Phos Acid ▼ ~38%; RGP ▼ ~23%; MOP ▲ ~5 %, Gas ▼ ~7.1%
Raised Rs. 900 Crores through itsMaiden Listed NCDs; primarily used for replacement of ICDs to parent MAL (through Performance Chemiserve Limited, a step-down subsidiary)
Unveiling new corporate logo for Mahadhan AgriTech Limited ('MAL')
C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l s : Q 1 F Y 2 4
3
Embarking on FY24: Q1 FY24 commenced with a Net Profit of Rs. 114 Cr
INR CR
Q1FY24
Q1FY23
Y-o-Y growth
Q4FY23
Q-o-Q
growth
Operating Revenue
2,313
3,031
(23.7)%
2,796
(17.3)%
Operating EBITDA
281
740
(62.1)%
469
(40.2)%
Margins (%)
12.1%
24.4%
16.8%
Net Profit
114
436
(73.9)%
257
(55.9)%
Margin (%)
4.9%
14.3%
(945) bps
9.2%
(429) bps
Q u a r t e r l y P e r f o r m a n c e T r e n d
4
Q1 FY24 Chemical Segment contributed 53% of Operating Revenue
Chemicals Business
Fertilisers Business
Revenues (Rs. Cr)
Revenues (Rs. Cr)
1,771
1,256
Inputs required
1,238
form DFPCL
1,069
Q1FY23
Q1FY24
Q1FY23
Q1FY24
Segment Profit (Rs. Cr)
Segment Profit (Rs. Cr)
729
114
337
(69)
Q1FY23
Q1FY24
Q1FY23
Q1FY24
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of fertilizers, agri services, bulk chemicals, mining chemicals and value-added real estate. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Bulk Fertilisers, Realty and Windmill. Its Chemicals segment offers products, such as ammonia, methanol, dilute nitric acid, concentrated nitric acid, carbon dioxide (CO2), technical ammonium nitrate, iso-propyl alcohol, propane, bulk and specialty chemical. Its Bulk Fertilisers segment offers products, such as nitro phosphate (NP), muriate of potash, diammonium phosphate (DAP), single super phosphate, sulphur, micronutrients, single superphosphate (SSF) and bio fertilizers. Its Realty segment includes real estate business. Its Windmill segment includes windmill power. It offers a range of NP, nitrogen phosphorous potassium variants, water soluble fertilizers and bentonite sulphur to Indian farmers under its Mahadhan brand.