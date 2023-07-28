28th July, 2023 The Secretary Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, "Exchange Plaza", Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Code: 500645 NSE Code: DEEPAKFERT

Subject: Earnings Presentation for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023

Dear Sir / Madam,

Please find enclosed an earnings presentation of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.

We request you to kindly disseminate the same.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Deepak Fertilisers

And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

GAURAV Digitally signed by GAURAV UMAKANT UMAKANT Date: 2023.07.28 10:31:46 MUNOLI MUNOLI +05'30'

Gaurav Munoli

Company Secretary

Encl: as above