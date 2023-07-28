28th July, 2023

Subject: Earnings Presentation for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023

Please find enclosed an earnings presentation of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023.

(BSE: 500645; NSE: DEEPAKFERT)

Earnings Presentation

Q1 FY2024

28 July 2023

MINING CHEMICALS

INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS

CROP NUTRITION

C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l s : Q 1 F Y 2 4

2

Successful commencement of trial production of Greenfield Ammonia facility at Taloja

  • Subsidy Impact of Rs. 161 Cr - Reduced NBS subsidy of Rs.161 Cr on channel inventory significantly impacted consolidated profitability in Q1 FY24
  • Encountered adverse price fluctuations in TAN due to dumping of cheap Russian FGAN into India, as Russian products found resistance in countries sympathetic to the Ukraine cause
  • Greenfield Ammonia facility began trial production on July 10, 2023, with all pre-commissioning activities completed. Stabilisation of operations and monitoring of performance parameters underway
  • Better volumes of IPA in Q1 FY24 were supported byImplementation of Safeguard Quantitative
    Restriction (SGQR).
  • Key RM prices movement YoY in Q1 FY24: Ammonia ~39%; Phos Acid ~38%; RGP ~23%; MOP ~5 %, Gas ~7.1%
  • Raised Rs. 900 Crores through itsMaiden Listed NCDs; primarily used for replacement of ICDs to parent MAL (through Performance Chemiserve Limited, a step-down subsidiary)
  • Unveiling new corporate logo for Mahadhan AgriTech Limited ('MAL')

C o n s o l i d a t e d F i n a n c i a l s : Q 1 F Y 2 4

3

Embarking on FY24: Q1 FY24 commenced with a Net Profit of Rs. 114 Cr

INR CR

Q1FY24

Q1FY23

Y-o-Y growth

Q4FY23

Q-o-Q

growth

Operating Revenue

2,313

3,031

(23.7)%

2,796

(17.3)%

Operating EBITDA

281

740

(62.1)%

469

(40.2)%

Margins (%)

12.1%

24.4%

16.8%

Net Profit

114

436

(73.9)%

257

(55.9)%

Margin (%)

4.9%

14.3%

(945) bps

9.2%

(429) bps

Q u a r t e r l y P e r f o r m a n c e T r e n d

4

Q1 FY24 Chemical Segment contributed 53% of Operating Revenue

Chemicals Business

Fertilisers Business

Revenues (Rs. Cr)

Revenues (Rs. Cr)

1,771

1,256

Inputs required

1,238

form DFPCL

1,069

Q1FY23

Q1FY24

Q1FY23

Q1FY24

Segment Profit (Rs. Cr)

Segment Profit (Rs. Cr)

729

114

337

(69)

Q1FY23

Q1FY24

Q1FY23

Q1FY24

