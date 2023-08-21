"RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to the provisions of section 148 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, and Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, {including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof}, and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and approval of the Board of Directors of the Company, the remuneration payable to M/s Harshad S. Deshpande & Associates, (Firm Registration No. 00378) appointed as Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct the Cost Audit of all applicable products for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, amounting to Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (Rupees Two Lakh Seventy-

3. To ratify the remuneration to be paid to the Cost Auditors of the Company and in this regard to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

NOTICE is hereby given that Thirty-Sixth Annual General Meeting of the members of Mahadhan AgriTech Limited will be held at a shorter notice on Wednesday, 9th August 2023, at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Sai Hira, Survey No. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411 036 to transact the following business:

Five Thousand only) plus taxes as applicable and reimbursement of travel and out- of-pocket expenses at actual, in connection with the said audit, be and is hereby ratified and confirmed.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT any Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorised severally to do and perform all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be considered necessary, desirable or expedientto give effect to this resolution."

4. To appoint Shri B C Tripathi (DIN 01657366) as an Independent Director and in this regard to consider and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of sections 149, 152 read with schedule IV and any other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors), Rules 2014, {including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force}, Shri B C Tripathi (DIN 01657366), additional director in the capacity of Independent Director of the Company, who has submitted a declaration that he meets the criteria of independence under section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013, and in respect of whom the Company has received a notice in writing under section 160 of the Companies Act 2013, from a member proposing his candidature for the office of Director, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company not liable to retire by rotation and to hold office for the first term for a period of 5 consecutive years commencing from 1st August 2023.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of sections 149, 197 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, and the Rules made thereunder, Shri B C Tripathi (DIN 01657366) be paid such fees and profit-related commission as the Board may approve from time to time and subject to such limits as may be prescribed.