Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Online Auction for Disposal of Scrap from Project site

PCL/DISPL/2022-23/01

Date 05.04.2022

ONLINE FORWARD AUCTION FOR DISPOSAL OF SCRAP MATERIAL AT TALOJA

PROJECT SITE

Performance Chemiserve Limited is inviting bids to sell various Unused/Scrap materials, online platform provided through its sourcing Portal. The detail scheduled of program is given below:

Schedule of Programme

Inspection of Materials Inspection on 06.04.2022 TO 12.04.2022 Time: 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm Except Saturday and Sunday Location Performance Chemiserve Ltd, Plot No. 31, Taloja Ind. Area, Taloja (Opposite to Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.) Initial Bid Date On 14.04.2022 between 10:00 am to 02:00 pm. On-Line Auction On 15.04.2022 between 10:00 am to 16:00 pm EMD Details 2,50,000/- Last date for the EMD collection Till 02:00 pm on 13.04.2022 at PCL (PCL, K-1 Taloja site.

Contact details

Mr. Shakti Naik Phone. +91-22-8879155477 E-mail: shakti.naik@dfpcl.com

MATERIAL LIST Sr. No. MATERIAL DESCRIPTION UOM Estimated Quantity GST (%) TCS EMD (Rs.) 1 M S SCRAP (in form of MS SADDLES, MS STOOLS, MS TEMPLATES) MT 70 18 1% 250000

(Bidder to quote the basic rate per MT for the above)

GST Plus TCS @ 1% of Total Billing Value shall be Extra as applicable.

TERMS & CONDITIONS OF THE ONLINE AUCTION

Definitions

 SELLER: Seller Performance Chemiserve Limited, a step down subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, is further referred in this catalog, as PCL.

 BIDDER: Any person - as a proprietor OR a partner OR an authorized representative of any company OR any legal entity and who is paying the requisite EMD and registered with us and who makes or places a bid for and purchases the scrap in full is considered as a bidder.

 Successful Bidder is that Bidder in whose name confirmation of sale is issued by the seller.

1.0 GENERAL TERMS & CONDITIONS

1.1 Subject to the reserve price, if any, fixed by the SELLER and subject to the term and conditions set out herein, sale shall be made to the HIGHEST BIDDER on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "NO SELECTION/CHOICE " will be given for lifting material." The Seller does not undertake any responsibility to procure any permission/license etc. in respect of the auction property offered for sale.

1.2 SELLER reserves the right to modify and amend the terms & conditions and announce the same at any time before the entire auction concludes. Announcements made during the auction in the auction room and changes made in the catalogue including start price, bid increment/decrement, extension of time for lots where bids are received or not and any other additional conditions ORcorrection in the catalogue and/or additions or deletions of items being offered for sale are being done with the consent and knowledge of the seller.

1.3 Participation and bidding shall be treated as conclusive evidence of the fact that the bidder has inspected the materials and who have not been previously blacklisted by PCL and the documents pertaining to it and is satisfied in all respects regarding quantity, quality, condition of the scrap.

1.4 Final decision regarding participation will be with the Company. It shall also imply that the bidder has carefully gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the scrap sale including the amendments if any. Seller will not entertain any complaints or objections once Bid is placed.

1.5 The highest bidder does not get any right to demand acceptance of his offer. SELLER reserves the right to accept / reject / cancel any bid, withdraw any portion of the Property at any stage even after acceptance of bid/ issue of delivery order or release order/ deposit of full value by successful bidder without assigning any reason thereof. In the event of such rejection/ cancellation/ withdrawal, SELLER, shall refund the value of Auction Property, if paid for, to the successful bidder. SELLER shall not be responsible for any damages/loss whatsoever to the successful bidder because of such withdrawal.

2.0 PARTICIPATION

2.1 The prospective bidder has to register with the PCL by submitting the KYC form duly filled and signed along with self -attested copies of their PAN Card, valid GST registration certificate, and address proof by way of electricity bill, or telephone bill, or Bank account statement. The prospective bidder after completing the registration process shall have to deposit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) through RTGS only. Other mode of payment will NOT BE ACCEPTED.

2.2 Duly filled Declaration Form to be submitted along with visiting card at /PCL site office along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

2.3 Only after completion of the registration process and deposit of EMD payment in prescribed way as outlined in 3.1 above, seller will activate the User - Identity to enter Website Sourcing Portal.

2.4 Bidders SHOULD NOT disclose their PASSWORD to anyone and safeguard its secrecy. Bidders are advised to change the Password.

2.5 In case of successful bidder, the EMD amount will be converted into SecurityDeposit (SD) and same shall be refunded after satisfactory execution of order. For unsuccessful bidders EMD will be refunded from PCL site office. Under any case SD/EMD shall not bear any interest.

3.0 Validity of Bid Prices: The bid price would be valid till Three months from the date of acceptance of sale order. Sale order shall be released within 15 days from date of completion of bid.

4.0 Payment

4.1 All payments (EMD/Material value) shall be made by RTGS in favour of Performance Chemiserve Limited .

Bank details for RTGS of EMD

Name of the Bank : Bank of Baroda,Vashi Branch,

Navi Mumbai-400703

Account Number : 25340200000197

IFS Code : BARB0VASHIX

4.2 The EMD amount will not attract any interest at any given time.

4.3 The Successful bidder has to make payment equal to the 50% of total quantity offered in auction with the rate arrived in bid inclusive of taxes within seven days from the Sale Order acceptance date.

4.4 In case, successful bidder fails to deposit the value of 50% of material as per Sale order within Seven working days from release of Sale Order, their EMD will be forfeited and bidder will be blacklisted in view of non-compliance of terms of tender document.

4.5 Once 50% is exhausted against material value of delivery. Further based upon material availability material value is to be deposited with in four days of intimation., failure of which lead to termination of contract and EMD will be forfeited.

4.6 The successful bidder must execute the Sale order in 100% of the Sale Order quantity OR period of Sale order whichever is earlier.

4.7 If Purchaser fails to lift the material with expected rate of lifting, after two reminders with a gap of 3 days PCL reserves the right to terminate the Sale Order AND sale the shortfall quantity to any other agency with available rate in market. The differential rate for the shortfall quantity will be debited to the defaulted Purchaser & will forfeit the EMD.

4.8 In case PCL is offering the quantity less, compare to the quantity of Sale Order within the validity period of Sale Order, the amount equivalent to shortfall quantity will be refunded to successful bidder by PCL after completion of validity period of Sale order.

5.0 DELIVERY

5.1 On receipt of approval from competent authority for the disposal, the Seller will issue final Sale Order to the Approved bidder thereby enabling him to start lifting the available materials within week time.

5.2 If material for disposal is available, within seven days to be arranged by buyer.

5.3 The successful bidder shall not be entitled to choose or pick up any material from the plant. They must lift the entire material as available in the plant.

5.4 The loading of material will be permitted between 09:30 am to 4.00 pm strictly. the goods should be collected before 04:00 pm on all working days (except Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays) with minimum one day advance intimation to job coordinator. Successful bidders should ensure that the material clearance is as per the seller's instructions. Proper cleaning and upkeep of scrap storage area /yard from where the material is lifted is the responsibility of the successful bidder. In the event of non-adherence to the above by the successful bidder, seller will reserve its rights to impose penalties/forfeiture of EMD.

5.5 The Weighment recorded at the seller's premises shall prevail.

5.6 The loading of the material will be in the presence and authorization of PCL .

5.7 The successful bidder will make his own arrangement for lifting, loading and transporting the material from the factory premises and he will not claim any sort of assistance whatsoever or charges from the company.

5.8 The seller may grant suitable extension of delivery schedule /period to the Buyer. In case seller is unable to deliver the goods within the specified time due to unforeseen administrative reasons, then the seller shall grant suitable extension of delivery period to the Buyer without any penalties till the expiry of such extended period. However, the Buyer shall not be entitled to claim any compensation for such delay.

5.9 While taking delivery of the material, it will be at the discretion of the seller or its authorized representative to direct the manner / order in which the materials or lots shall be removed. No segregation of the items of any lot is allowed inside the seller's premises.