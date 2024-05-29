29th May, 2024 BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001. Sandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. BSE Code: 500645 NSE Code: DEEPAKFERT Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub: Press Release on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Please find enclosed a Press Release on Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We request you to take the same on your record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited GAURAV UMAKANT MUNOLI Digitally signed by GAURAV UMAKANT MUNOLI Date: 2024.05.29 17:30:00 +05'30' Gaurav Munoli Company Secretary Encl: as above.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q4FY24 and FY24 Results Update Delivering Resilient Performance amidst Challenges in Q4FY24 and FY24 Smart Upswing from Q3 to Q4 of 576bps reaching 21% EBITDA margins. Board recommends 85% Dividend Pune, India, May 29, 2024: Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (BSE: 500645; NSE: DEEPAKFERT), one of India's leading producers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers ("DFPCL" or the "Company"), announces its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated Financial Highlights Q4FY24 Operating Revenues (Rs. Cr) Q4FY24 Operating EBITDA (Rs. Cr) and Margins (%) FY24 Operating Revenues (Rs. Cr) FY24 Operating EBITDA (Rs. Cr) and Margins (%) Consolidated Q4FY24 Q3FY24 QoQ Q4FY23 YoY FY24 FY23 YoY (INR CR) Change Change Change Operating Revenue 2,086 Operating EBITDA 438 Margins (%) 21.0% Net Profit 220 Margin (%) 10.5% 1,853 12.6% 2,796 282 55.2% 469 15.2% 576 bps 16.8% 61 262.8% 257 3.3% 726 bps 9.2% (25.4%) 8,676 11,301 (23.2%) (6.7%) 1,287 2,165 (40.6%) 421 bps 14.8% 19.2% (433 bps) (14.7%) 457 1,221 (62.5%) 132 bps 5.3% 10.8% (553 bps) 1 | Results Update: Q4 FY2024

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q4FY24 and FY24 Results Update The year saw challenges in all segments i.e. fertilisers due to below normal monsoon, short- term aberration in the import of fertilizer-gradeammonium nitrate from Russia and import of Nitroaromatics from China, despite which the company demonstrated resilience anddelivered sustained performance. Key Highlights from Q4FY24 and FY24: Revenue Growth: During Q4FY24, revenues grew by 12.6% QoQ basis. For FY24, the company reported consolidated operating revenue of INR 8,676 Cr.

: As the Raw Materials and the Finished products prices came down from the post Covid peaks, the revenue/top-lines receded. However, the overall EBITDA margins of the quarter rose from 16.8% to 21% and the annual margins were lower only thanks to the large one-time subsidy adjustment. The improving trend is also apparent from the Q3FY24 to Q4FY24 margins showing smart upswings of 576bps reaching 21% EBITDA margins versus 15.2%. Segment Performance: FY24 Chemicals Segment revenues de-grew by 25% YoY with sustainable segment margins of 26%. FY24 Fertilisers Segment revenues dropped by 21% YoY, segment margins were impacted on account of one-time subsidy of 267 Cr and weak monsoon.

Reduction in key RM Prices during FY24 has resulted in lower NSP: Ammonia ▼ ~46% YoY; Phos Acid ▼ ~37% YoY; RGP ▼ ~15% YoY; MOP ▼ ~25%, Gas ▼ ~22%

of Rs. 3,426 Cr with Net Debt / Equity of 0.63x (FY22: 0.48x), increased due to long term project debt and working capital needs. Ammonia project commissioned in Aug 23, has achieved 100% designed production capacity.

As of March 31st, 2024, there is no encumbrance of any kind on Promoter's holding, ensuring stakeholders' confidence in the company's strong financial position. Dividend: The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.5/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (85%). 2 | Results Update: Q4 FY2024

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q4FY24 and FY24 Results Update Chairman's Message Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director: The company has shown resilience and strategic focus despite the Chemical and Fertilisers segment facing challenges simultaneously. Short-term aberration in the import of fertilizer-grade ammonium nitrate from Russia, low cost Nitroaromatics from China and below normal rainfall in our core markets impacted business performance. Despite the odds the company has delivered healthy performance with sustained margins, driven byinnovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. We have entered into a 15-yearlong-term gas supply agreement with Equinor, commencing in May 2026. This move will ensure continuous supplies of Natural Gas and is expected to improve margins through effective natural gas/LNG hedging and in-house ammonia production, ensuringgreater stability. We also signed a Commercial agreement with Haifa Group, a renowned multinational corporation specializing in Specialty Crop Nutrient. The MAL-Haifa offerings will support agricultural practices that counter the vicious trend of water scarcity and also enhance Nutrient Uptake & Use Efficiency in the plants. This will directly help achieve our Prime Minster's dreamof "More Crop Per Drop". For FY 24-25, the demand outlook for all our business segments looks positive. 'IMD' has forecasted above average normal rainfall in FY25, expecting a good Kharif and Rabi season thisyear. Mining Chemical business volume growth is expected to continue in FY25. Further, the business has demonstrated capability to deliver Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) projects across mining & infrastructure end-users customers and is in process to become a holistic mining solutionsprovider in India. This will help sustain margins and customer stickiness. As we navigate through evolving market dynamics, we remain steadfast in our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders while upholding the highest standards of corporategovernance and sustainability. Chemicals Review Mining Chemicals (Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate):

Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate Business demand showed healthy growth trends with Coal production growing at 11% YoY and 23% QoQ and Cement production growing at 10% YoY and 16% QoQ. Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate sales volume in Q4 grew by 26% YoY and 39% QoQ due to improved demand and coupled with low imports, particularly from Russia as it was short-term aberration. The Company continues to maintain a competitive pricing strategy across all segments, underscoring the company's strategic positioning in the market. Post demerger of Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate business into a separate legal entity, it will establish itself as a fully integrated, unique value chain offering mining solutions in India.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Q4FY24 and FY24 Results Update Business Outlook : Growth in demand is expected to continue druing FY25 as the demand for coal mining, Power and Infrastructure spend is likely to remain high due to the strong demand for power and the Government's spending on infrastructure projects..

Pharma / Specialty Chemicals (Nitric Acid and IPA):

Nitric Acid volumes in Q4 degrew by 27% YoY and 25% QoQ due to extended plant shutdown at Dahej along with low demand from downstream industries due to imports from China. Our thrust for speciality Pharma-grade IPA continues on a positive journey, with volumes increasing by 26% quarter-on-quarter in Q4FY24, supported by higher prices . Steel grade Nitric acid has witnessed positive customer response since its commercial launch. Business Outlook: Nitric acid prices are expected to remain stable and improve over few quarters. Propylene based IPA would continue to perform better from demand and price perspective. Further, various trials at customers end are being conducted for Steel grade nitric acid and we expect expansion of volumes.

Crop Nutrition Business (Fertilisers) Review In Q4, lower rainfall in our core markets lead to lower water storage and drought conditions impacted sowing of key Rabi crops acreage. Despite these challenges, the business has achieved 11% YoY & 10% YoY growth in Croptek & Smartek sales respectively.

Recently received DOF approval for 3 rd Croptek grade which will be positioned for Pulse crops. Launched Croptek Soyabean aiming kharif soyabean high acreages in Maharashtra and MP.

Croptek grade which will be positioned for Pulse crops. Launched Croptek Soyabean aiming kharif soyabean high acreages in Maharashtra and MP. Business Outlook : 'IMD' has forecasted above normal monsoon in FY25. This is the first time, after a gap of eight years, that the IMD has forecast "above normal" rains in the country. Expecting good kharif season this year. The Company to continue its focus on Crop specific nutrient solution through 'Croptek' & 'Solutek' products offering. Company Overview Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is among the India's leading manufacturers of industrial chemicals and fertilisers. With a strong presence in Technical Ammonium Nitrate (mining chemicals), Industrial Chemicals and Crop Nutrition (fertilisers), the Company supports critical sectors of the economy such as infrastructure, mining, chemicals, pharmaceutical and agriculture. DFPCL is a publicly listed, multi-productIndian conglomerate and has plants located in four states, namely Maharashtra (Taloja), Gujarat (Dahej), Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam) and Haryana (Panipat). DFPCL is Leading manufacturer and marketer of Iso Propyl Alcohol (IPA) in India and Largest Manufacturer of Nitric Acid in South East Asia. The Company is developing specialised grades of Nitric acid and IPA to meet specific requirements to cater needs of the industry/consumer. DFPCL is one of the leading manufacturers of Technical Ammonium Nitrate in the world, it is the only producer of prilled Technical Grade Ammonium Nitrate solids in India and also manufactures medical grade Ammonium Nitrate. The Company has commenced best in-class Technical Services to drive downstream productivity benefits for the mining end consumers. 4 | Results Update: Q4 FY2024