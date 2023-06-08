Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500645   INE501A01019

DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(500645)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
560.00 INR   -0.11%
09:08aDeepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Publish of Tender Document JUNE 2023
PU
06/02Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : DFPCL Q4 FY2023 Results Update
PU
05/19Transcript : Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 19, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Publish of Tender Document JUNE 2023

06/08/2023 | 09:08am EDT
STL/DFTP/DISPL/2023-24/01

Date :- 08.06.2023

ONLINE FORWARD AUCTION FOR DISPOSAL OF SCRAP MATERIAL AT TALOJA WORKS

STL is inviting bids to sell various Unused/Scrap materials, online platform provided through its sourcing Portal. The detail scheduled of program is given below:

Schedule of Programme

Location

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.

Plot K-1 Taloja Ind. Area, Taloja.

Inspection of Materials

Inspection on 13.06.2023 AND 14.06.2023 ( 2 PM TO 4 PM )

Last date for the EMD

0n 15.06.2023

collection

Initial Bid Date

On 19.06.2023

On-Line Auction

On 20.06.2023

Contact details

Mr. Mahesh Deodhar

Phn.022-50684147 / 9820823740

E-mail:Mahesh.deodhar@dfpcl.com

MATERIAL LIST

Sr.

MATERIAL DESCRIPTION

UOM

QUANTITY

GST

EMD

No.

(%)

1

M S DRUM ( CLOSE MOUTH )

NOS

500

18

20000

RUBBER SCRAP

2

( PIPES/CUT PIECES/CONVEYOR

MT

15

18

35000

BELTS) ETC

EMPTY CARBOYS

3

( 25/30/45/50 LTR) ALL COLOURS

NOS

1200

18

10000

( MPCB REQUIRED )

4

E - WASTE ( MPCB REQUIRED )

MT

15

18

15000

5

S S SCRAP

MT

10

18

100000

6

MIX CABLE SCRAP

MT

10

18

80000

7

SCRAP ASSORTED G I BODY FILTERS

NOS

300

18

5000

8

SCRAP ASSORTED S S BODY FILTERS

NOS

200

18

10000

9

SCRAP ASSORTED ALUMINIUM

NOS

200

18

5000

BODY FILTERS

10

M S DRUMS RUSTED / DAMAGED

NOS

200

18

5000

MOTOR

11

( IABC/A/B MOTOR.MAKE NGEF. KW

NOS

1

18

5000

90, FRAME AMW 280 M4 A1, SERIAL

NO 124/299/00, APPROX 1200 KG )

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED :-

  1. FOR SR NO 3,4 MPCB CERTIFICATE REQUIRED
  2. GST CERTIFICATE REQUIRED
  3. AADHAR CARD AND PAN CARD REQUIRED

TERMS & CONDITIONS OF THE ONLINE AUCTION

Definitions

  • SELLER: Seller Smartchem Technologies Ltd. is further referred in this catalog, as STL.
  • BIDDER: Any person - as a proprietor OR a partner OR an authorized representative of any company OR any legal entity and who is paying the requisite EMD and registered with us and who makes or places a bid for and purchases the scrap in full is considered as a bidder.
  • Successful Bidder is that Bidder in whose name confirmation of sale is issued by the seller.

1.0 GENERAL TERMS & CONDITIONS

  1. Subject to the reserve price, if any, fixed by the SELLER and subject to the term and conditions set out herein, sale shall be made to the HIGHEST BIDDER on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "NO SELECTION/CHOICE " will be given for lifting material." The Seller does not undertake any responsibility to procure any permission/license etc. in respect of the auction property offered for sale.
  2. SELLER reserves the right to modify and amend the terms & conditions and announce the same at any time before the entire auction concludes. Announcements made during the auction in the auction room and changes made in the catalogue including start price, bid increment/decrement, extension of time for lots where bids are received or not and any other additional conditions OR correction in the catalogue and/or additions or deletions of items being offered for sale are being done with the consent and knowledge of the seller.
  3. Participation and bidding shall be treated as conclusive evidence of the fact that the bidder has inspected the materials and who have not been previously blacklisted by STL and the documents pertaining to it and is satisfied in all respects regarding quantity, quality, condition of the scrap.

1.4 Final decision regarding participation will be with the Company. It shall also imply that the bidder has carefully gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the scrap sale including the amendments if any. Seller will not entertain any complaints or objections once Bid is placed.

1.5 The highest bidder does not get any right to demand acceptance of his offer.

SELLER reserves the right to accept / reject / cancel any bid, withdraw any portion

of the Property at any stage even after acceptance of bid/ issue of delivery order or release order/ deposit of full value by successful bidder without assigning any reason thereof. In the event of such rejection/ cancellation/ withdrawal, SELLER, shall refund the value of Auction Property, if paid for, to the successful bidder. SELLER shall not be responsible for any damages/loss whatsoever to the successful bidder because of such withdrawal.

2.0 PARTICIPATION

  1. The prospective bidder has to register with the STL by submitting the KYC form duly filled and signed along with self -attested copies of their PAN Card, valid GST registration certificate, and address proof by way of electricity bill, or telephone bill, or Bank account statement. The prospective bidder after completing the registration process shall have to deposit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) through RTGS only. Other mode of payment will NOT BE ACCEPTED.
  2. Duly filled Declaration Form to be submitted along with visiting card at DFTP/STL site office along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).
  3. Only after completion of the registration process and deposit of EMD payment in prescribed way as outlined in 3.1 above, seller will activate the User - Identity to enter Website Sourcing Portal.
  4. Bidders SHOULD NOT disclose their PASSWORD to anyone and safeguard its secrecy. Bidders are advised to change the Password.
  5. In case of successful bidder, the EMD amount will be converted into Security Deposit (SD) and same shall be refunded after satisfactory execution of order. For unsuccessful bidders EMD will be refunded from STL site office. Under any case SD/EMD shall not bear any interest.

3.0 Validity of Bid Prices:

The bid price would be valid till Six months from the date of acceptance of sale order. Sale order shall be released within 45 days from date of completion of bid.

4.0 Payment

  1. All payments (EMD/Material value) shall be made by RTGS in favour of Smartchem Technologies Ltd .
  2. The EMD amount will not attract any interest at any given time.
  3. The Successful bidder has to make payment equal to the 50% of total quantity offered in auction with the rate arrived in bid inclusive of taxes within seven days from the Sale Order acceptance date.
  4. In case, successful bidder fails to deposit the value of 50% of material as per Sale order within Seven days from release of Sale Order, their EMD will be forfeited and bidder will be blacklisted in view of non-compliance of terms of tender document.
  1. Once 50% is exhausted against material value of delivery. Further based upon material availability material value is to be deposited with in four days of intimation., failure of which lead to termination of contract and EMD will be forfeited.
  2. The successful bidder must execute the Sale order in 100% of the Sale Order quantity OR period of Sale order whichever is earlier.
  3. If Purchaser fails to lift the material with expected rate of lifting, after two reminders with a gap of 3 days STL reserves the right to terminate the Sale Order AND sale the shortfall quantity to any other agency with available rate in market. The differential rate for the shortfall quantity will be debited to the defaulted Purchaser & will forfeite the EMD.
  4. In case STL is offering the quantity less, compare to the quantity of Sale Order within the validity period of Sale Order, the amount equal lent to shortfall quantity will be refunded to successful bidder by STL after completion of validity period of Sale order.

5.0 DELIVERY

5.1 On receipt of approval from competent authority for the disposal, the Seller will

issue final Sale Order to the Approved bidder thereby enabling him to start lifting the available materials within week time.

  1. If material for disposal is available, within seven days to be arranged by buyer.
  2. The successful bidder shall not be entitled to choose or pick up any material from the plant. They must lift the entire material as available in the plant.
  3. The loading of material will be permitted between 09:30 am to 4.00 pm strictly. the goods should be collected before 04:00 pm on all working days (except Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays) with minimum one day advance intimation to job coordinator. Successful bidders should ensure that the material clearance is as per the seller's instructions. Proper cleaning and upkeep of scrap storage area /yard from where the material is lifted is the responsibility of the successful bidder. In the event of non-adherence to the above by the successful bidder, seller will reserve its rights to impose penalties/forfeiture of EMD.
  4. The Weighment recorded at the seller's premises shall prevail.
  5. The loading of the material will be in the presence and authorization of STL .
    5.7 The successful bidder will make his own arrangement for lifting, loading and

transporting the material from the factory premises and he will not claim any sort of assistance whatsoever or charges from the company.

5.8 The seller may grant suitable extension of delivery schedule /period to the Buyer ,In case seller is unable to deliver the goods within the specified time due to unforeseen administrative reasons, then the seller shall grant suitable extension of delivery period to the Buyer without any penalties till the expiry of such extended period. However, the Buyer shall not be entitled to claim

Disclaimer

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 107 B 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net income 2023 11 730 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,03x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 70 693 M 856 M 856 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 942
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 560,00 INR
Average target price 730,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sailesh Chimanlal Mehta Chairman & Managing Director
Amitabh Bhargava Chief Financial Officer & President-Finance
Ritesh Chaudhry Secretary & Compliance Officer
Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya Independent Non-Executive Director
Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED-21.70%856
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD39.72%65 403
BASF SE0.13%44 449
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.3.51%32 604
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.11%16 349
BRENNTAG SE26.62%12 472
