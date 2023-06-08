Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Publish of Tender Document JUNE 2023

STL is inviting bids to sell various Unused/Scrap materials, online platform provided through its sourcing Portal. The detail scheduled of program is given below:

TERMS & CONDITIONS OF THE ONLINE AUCTION

Definitions

SELLER : Seller Smartchem Technologies Ltd . is further referred in this catalog, as STL .

: Seller . is further referred in this catalog, as . BIDDER: Any person - as a proprietor OR a partner OR an authorized representative of any company OR any legal entity and who is paying the requisite EMD and registered with us and who makes or places a bid for and purchases the scrap in full is considered as a bidder.

Any person - as a proprietor OR a partner OR an authorized representative of any company OR any legal entity and who is paying the requisite EMD and registered with us and who makes or places a bid for and purchases the scrap in full is considered as a bidder. Successful Bidder is that Bidder in whose name confirmation of sale is issued by the seller.

1.0 GENERAL TERMS & CONDITIONS

Subject to the reserve price, if any, fixed by the SELLER and subject to the term and conditions set out herein, sale shall be made to the HIGHEST BIDDER on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "NO SELECTION/CHOICE " will be given for lifting material. " The Seller does not undertake any responsibility to procure any permission/license etc. in respect of the auction property offered for sale. SELLER reserves the right to modify and amend the terms & conditions and announce the same at any time before the entire auction concludes. Announcements made during the auction in the auction room and changes made in the catalogue including start price, bid increment/decrement, extension of time for lots where bids are received or not and any other additional conditions OR correction in the catalogue and/or additions or deletions of items being offered for sale are being done with the consent and knowledge of the seller. Participation and bidding shall be treated as conclusive evidence of the fact that the bidder has inspected the materials and who have not been previously blacklisted by STL and the documents pertaining to it and is satisfied in all respects regarding quantity, quality, condition of the scrap.

1.4 Final decision regarding participation will be with the Company. It shall also imply that the bidder has carefully gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the scrap sale including the amendments if any. Seller will not entertain any complaints or objections once Bid is placed.

1.5 The highest bidder does not get any right to demand acceptance of his offer.

SELLER reserves the right to accept / reject / cancel any bid, withdraw any portion

of the Property at any stage even after acceptance of bid/ issue of delivery order or release order/ deposit of full value by successful bidder without assigning any reason thereof. In the event of such rejection/ cancellation/ withdrawal, SELLER, shall refund the value of Auction Property, if paid for, to the successful bidder. SELLER shall not be responsible for any damages/loss whatsoever to the successful bidder because of such withdrawal.