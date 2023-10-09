MAL is inviting bids to sell various Scrap equipment's/materials, online platform provided through its sourcing Portal. The detail scheduled of program is given below:

1.4 Final decision regarding participation will be with the Company. It shall also imply that the bidder has carefully gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the scrap sale including the amendments if any. Seller will not entertain any

Participation and bidding shall be treated as conclusive evidence of the fact that the bidder has inspected the materials and who have not been previously blacklisted by

SELLER reserves the right to modify and amend the terms & conditions and announce the same at any time before the entire auction concludes. Announcements made during the auction in the auction room and changes made in the catalogue including start price, bid increment/decrement, extension of time for lots where bids are received or not and any other additional conditions OR correction in the catalogue and/or additions or deletions of items being offered for sale are being done with the consent and knowledge of the seller.

Subject to the reserve price, if any, fixed by the SELLER and subject to the term and conditions set out herein, sale shall be made to the HIGHEST BIDDER on

Successful Bidder is that Bidder in whose name confirmation of sale is issued by the seller.

The EMD amount will not attract any interest at any given time.

All payments (EMD/Material value) shall be made by RTGS in favour of

The bid price would be valid till one months from the date of acceptance of sale order. Sale order shall be released within 45 days from date of completion of bid.

In case of successful bidder, the EMD amount will be converted into Security Deposit (SD) and same shall be refunded after satisfactory execution of order. For unsuccessful bidders EMD will be refunded from MAL site office

Bidders SHOULD NOT disclose their PASSWORD to anyone and safeguard its secrecy. Bidders are advised to change the Password.

Only after completion of the registration process and deposit of EMD payment in prescribed way as outlined in 3.1 above, seller will activate the User - Identity to enter Website Sourcing Portal.

Duly filled Declaration Form to be submitted along with visiting card at MAL site office along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD).

of the Property at any stage even after acceptance of bid/ issue of delivery order or release order/ deposit of full value by successful bidder without assigning any reason thereof. In the event of such rejection/ cancellation/ withdrawal, SELLER, shall refund the value of Auction Property, if paid for, to the successful bidder. SELLER shall not be responsible for any damages/loss whatsoever to the successful bidder because of such withdrawal.

1.5 The highest bidder does not get any right to demand acceptance of his offer.

The loading of the material will be in the presence and authorization of

The successful bidder shall not be entitled to choose or pick up any material from the plant. They must lift the entire material as available in the plant.

If material for disposal is available, within seven days to be arranged by buyer.

issue final Sale Order to the Approved bidder thereby enabling him to start lifting the available materials within week time.

5.1 On receipt of approval from competent authority for the disposal, the Seller will

The equipment is offered 'As is where Is' basis'. Mahadhan Agritech Ltd/Seller does not take any Guarantee on the weighment part , Weight shown is approximate only, Buyer is required to check the material thoroughly during inspection stage only.

In case MAL is offering the quantity less, compare to the quantity of Sale Order within the validity period of Sale Order, the amount equal lent to shortfall quantity will be refunded to successful bidder by MAL after completion of validity period of Sale order.

If Purchaser fails to lift the material with expected rate of lifting, after two reminders with a gap of 3 days MAL reserves the right to terminate the Sale Order AND sale the shortfall quantity to any other agency with available rate in market. The differential rate for the shortfall quantity will be debited to the defaulted Purchaser & will forfeit the EMD.

The successful bidder must execute the Sale order in 100% of the Sale Order quantity OR period of Sale order whichever is earlier.

In case, successful bidder fails to deposit the value of 100% of material as per Sale order within Seven days from release of Sale Order, their EMD will be forfeited, and bidder will be blacklisted in view of

5.7 The successful bidder will make his own arrangement for lifting, loading and transporting the material from the factory premises and he will not claim any sort of assistance whatsoever or charges from the company.

5.8 The seller may grant suitable extension of delivery schedule /period to the Buyer ,

In case seller is unable to deliver the goods within the specified time due to unforeseen administrative reasons, then the seller shall grant suitable extension of delivery period to the Buyer without any penalties till the expiry of such extended period. However, the Buyer shall not be entitled to claim any compensation for such delay.

5.9 While taking delivery of the material, it will be at the discretion of the seller or its authorized representative to direct the manner / order in which the materials or lots shall be removed. No segregation of the items of any lot is allowed inside the seller's premises.

5.10 Breaking/ cutting may be allowed to the extent necessary for facilitating loading into vehicles as per the discretion of the seller. No gas cutting equipment's or any equipment, which are likely to cause damage, will be allowed in the premises. Only

safe oxy-acetylene gas cutting equipment will be allowed with permission of seller. The decision of the seller or his authorized representative shall be final in this regard.

It will be successful Buyer's responsibility to weigh the empty Truck at the certified weighbridge of MAL and produce the weight certificate so that the weight of the empty truck will be deducted from the weight of the fully loaded truck. The representative of Buyer must have authority at the time of delivery latter by which shall be presented to the seller. The seller may in his entire discretion decline to act on any such authority and it shall be for the Buyers to satisfy the seller that the authority is genuine. Delivery to such authorized person will constitute valid delivery and no claim shall lie against the seller on any account thereafter. Once the goods / materials are taken out of the factory gate, Buyers will be solely responsible for all sorts of claims like shortage, missing parts, damage, incident, accident, loss of material etc.

5.14 Resale / Sale in transit will not be recognized. The Buyers shall not be entitled

to resell any lot or part of a lot while goods are still lying within the premises of the seller and no delivery would be affected by the seller to any person other than the Buyers whose names are mentioned in the sale order/Delivery order.