Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender Document For 2nd Lot Of Ms Scrap Disposal From E31

Performance Chemiserve Limited is inviting bids to sell various Unused/Scrap materials, online platform provided through its sourcing Portal. The detail scheduled of program is given below:

SELLER reserves the right to modify and amend the terms & conditions and announce the same at any time before the entire auction concludes. Announcements made during the auction in the auction room and changes made

Subject to the reserve price, if any, fixed by the SELLER and subject to the term and conditions set out herein, sale shall be made to the HIGHEST BIDDER on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "NO SELECTION/CHOICE " will be given for lifting material." The Seller does not undertake any responsibility to procure any permission/license etc. in respect of the auction property offered for sale.

Successful Bidder is that Bidder in whose name confirmation of sale is issued by the seller.

BIDDER: Any person - as a proprietor OR a partner OR an authorized representative of any company OR any legal entity and who is paying the requisite EMD and registered with us and who makes or places a bid for and purchases the scrap in full is considered as a bidder.

SELLER: Seller Performance Chemiserve Limited, a step down subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, is further referred in this catalog, as PCL.

GST Plus TCS @ 1% of Total Billing Value shall be Extra as applicable.

(Bidder to quote the basic rate per MT for the above)

in the catalogue including start price, bid increment/decrement, extension of time for lots where bids are received or not and any other additional conditions OR correction in the catalogue and/or additions or deletions of items being offered for sale are being done with the consent and knowledge of the seller.

1.3 Participation and bidding shall be treated as conclusive evidence of the fact that the bidder has inspected the materials and who have not been previously blacklisted by PCL and the documents pertaining to it and is satisfied in all respects regarding quantity, quality, condition of the scrap.

1.4 Final decision regarding participation will be with the Company. It shall also

imply that the bidder has carefully gone through and understood the terms and conditions of the scrap sale including the amendments if any. Seller will not entertain any complaints or objections once Bid is placed.

1.5 The highest bidder does not get any right to demand acceptance of his offer. SELLER reserves the right to accept / reject / cancel any bid, withdraw any portion of the Property at any stage even after acceptance of bid/ issue of delivery order or release order/ deposit of full value by successful bidder without assigning any reason thereof. In the event of such rejection/ cancellation/ withdrawal, SELLER, shall refund the value of Auction Property, if paid for, to the successful bidder. SELLER shall not be responsible for any damages/loss whatsoever to the successful bidder because of such withdrawal.

2.0 PARTICIPATION

The prospective bidder has to register with the PCL by submitting the KYC form duly filled and signed along with self -attested copies of their PAN Card, valid GST registration certificate, and address proof by way of electricity bill, or telephone bill, or Bank account statement. The prospective bidder after completing the registration process shall have to deposit Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) through RTGS only. Other mode of payment will NOT BE ACCEPTED. Duly filled Declaration Form to be submitted along with visiting card at /PCL site office along with Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). Only after completion of the registration process and deposit of EMD payment in prescribed way as outlined in 3.1 above, seller will activate the User - Identity to enter Website Sourcing Portal. Bidders SHOULD NOT disclose their PASSWORD to anyone and safeguard its secrecy. Bidders are advised to change the Password.

