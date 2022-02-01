Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender document for Scrap Disposal of Project Containers
PCL/DISPL/2021-22/02
Date: 31.01.2022
Sub : Enquiry for the Disposal of 40 feet Containers from M/s
Performance Chemiserve Limited Project site at MIDC Taloja.
Definitions
Last date for the EMD collection
Till 02:00 pm on 09.02.2022 at PCL, K-1 Taloja site.
ESTIMATED QUANTITY AVAILABLE FOR DISPOSAL
Sr. No.
MATERIAL DESCRIPTION
UOM Estd. Qty.
GST
EMD
(%)
(Rs.)
1
Used 40 Feet Closed Top Containers
Nos
68
18
10,00,000/-
(Bidder to quote the rate in Rs. per container)
Plus TCS @ 1% of Total Billing Value Extra as Applicable.
The other terms and conditions of the Enquiry are as follows:
01. BID VALIDITY:
This bid will be valid for a period of 03 weeks from the date of enquiry, Means all available container quantities shall be lifted by you on instructions.
02. QUANTITY:
The quantity mentioned above is tentative and minimum quantity to be disposed off is not binding upon us.
03. SECURITY DEPOSIT:
Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amount of Rs. 10,00,000/- is to be deposited at the time of tendering which will be kept as Security Deposit in case of bidder being successful for the order. No interest will be payable by us on this Security Deposit and it will be refunded to you only after the successful completion of the Contract. Our Bank details for RTGS/NEFT:
Bank details for RTGS of EMD
Name of the Bank
: Bank of Baroda,Vashi Branch,
Navi Mumbai-400703
Account Number
: 25340200000197
IFS Code
: BARB0VASHIX
04. PAYMENT:
You shall make full payment by RTGS in favour of M/s. Performance Chemiserve Limitedin advance against each lot to be lifted as per the Intimation received by you from time to time. Payment against materials to be lifted will not be adjusted against Security Deposit remitted by you as mentioned above in clause No.3 of this document. Our Bank details for RTGS/NEFT:
Bank details for RTGS of EMD
Name of the Bank
: Bank of Baroda,Vashi Branch,
Navi Mumbai-400703
Account Number
: 25340200000197
IFS Code
: BARB0VASHIX
05. DELIVERY:
In case of the order is placed on you, you shall arrange to collect the material from our Project Site, within 4 working days from the date of intimation for every lot by our Job Co-Ordinator. Any deviation from the instructions may lead to cancellation of Sale Order with forfeiting of EMD.
06.In case of repetitive instances of delivery not being taken by you within 4 working days from the date of intimation, we shall be free to finalise with
another contractor and your Security Deposit will stand forfeited. Our decision in this regard will be final and binding on you.
07.While taking delivery of the material, the person who has signed tender should come for collection of the material or send authorised representative whose specimen signature is duly attested by him.
08.The loading and unloading arrangements like manpower, authorized transportation etc. as required will be arranged by you, at your cost. The material will be available on AS IT IS WHERE IT IS BASIS at our Project Site at Taloja. Cutting of Containers shall not be permitted
The material shall be disposed and invoiced in "number(s)". Tare weight, Gross Weight and Net weight shall be taken for reference purpose only.
The material will be lifted the following address
Performance Chemiserve Limiited
Survey No 105/1/A and 105/1/B, Village Valap, Tal-Panvel, Near MIDC Taloja (Area 1_ - 23 Nos
Survey Nos. 90/2, 90/3 & 90/4 located at Village Tondre, Tal-Panvel,Near MIDC Taloja (Area 2) +
Survey No 60/3/A/2 and Survey No 118/1/2 Village Tondre, Tal- Panvel,Near MIDC Taloja (Area 3) - 45 Nos
during working hours, i.e. from 9.30 hrs. to 16.00 hrs in working days only. Delivery will not be given on Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays.
At the time of delivery, if it is found that certain useful material not belonging to the lot is mixed up, the same will be removed by us.
Any dispute pertaining to delivery of the material will be referred to Project Sector Head of our Company or his representative and his decision will be final and binding.
Movement of tenderer or his representative / labour for removal of vehicle will be restricted. PCL will not be responsible for any injury /mishap caused to such representative / labour.
All statutory rules, regulations like contract Labour Laws,Minimum Wages, P.F.,ESIC etc.as applicable from time to time, will be strictly complied with you.Safety Rules & Regulation prevalent at our Project Site will be followed by you. All documentation/record keeping relating to Statutory Authority will be your responsibility.
In case you could not lift the entire available quantity during the contract period OR as per schedule given by Job Co-Ordinator, 25% of your EMD will be forfeited.
PCL reserves the right to terminate the contract at any time on the following ground.
Unsatisfactory execution or performance of the contract by the Bidder.
For improper behavior of the bidder or by his employees / agents / representatives or breach of the terms and conditions of the contract.
Or for the reason, whatsoever, as may deem fit to PCL for termination of the contract.
Non-fulfillmentof submission of statutory details, GST tax compliance before dispatch of materials.
18.FORCE MEASURE
Any delay in or failure of the performance of either party hereto shall not constitute default hereunder or give rise to any claims for damage, if any, to the extent such delays/failure of performance is caused by occurrences such as Acts of God or an enemy, expropriation or confiscation of facilities by Governmental Authority, acts of war, rebellion, sabotage or fires, floods,explosions, riots, or strikes.
All other terms and conditions are attached as Annexure - 1.
Kindly return the copy of this document (including Annexure - 1) duly Signed & stamped by you as a token of your unconditional acceptance of above terms and conditions.
