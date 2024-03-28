DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED

Registered office at: - Sai Hira, Survey no. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411036, Maharashtra, India.

Plant at DFPCL Unit- Plot K1 Taloja MIDC Industrial Area, Raigad, Maharashtra, India-410208

Subject: - Value based Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Hot & Cold insulation Services at Deepak

Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd.(DFPCL/Company) Taloja K1 Plant.

Tender Ref

:DFPCL ( K1) /MECH-INSULATION/04/ 2023-24

Date: 28.03.2024

Sealed Technical bids are invited from professionally competent service providers of Mechanical Fabrication & Maintenance Services in Sealed Envelope with EMD. The sealed envelope shall be super scribed with Tender Reference Number, Name of Work & content in it and addressed to Mr. Swapneel Attarde or Mr. Yuvaraj Naik, At Mahadhan Agritech Limited at Plot K8 MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, 410 208, Dist.: Raigad, Maharashtra, India

Stage I Bidding

• Sealed Envelope- I: - Technical Bid- General Terms and Conditions, Commercial Terms and Conditions, Special Conditions and Scope of work (Excluding price Bid)

• Sealed Envelope- II: - Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for Amount Rs.1,00,000 (Rs. One Lac only) per unit & Price Bid (Please be guided with Annexure-I)

• The Scope of work for each activity mentioned in annexure of this tender (Excel Sheet -Annexure A)

• You will submit the closed technical bid in hard copy and in 2 envelop system by hand or through courier to DFPCL latest by 10.04.2024.

• The commercial price bid will be invited from technically qualified Tenderers.

Exceptions and deviations, which tendered may desire to stipulate. (Tenderers are advised to submit the Tender strictly on the terms and conditions of the contract and specifications contained in the Tender documents and not to stipulate any deviations. However, if deviations become unavoidable, then it may be stipulated. The Company DFPCL reserves the right to reject such deviations or evaluate the Tenderers containing deviations having financial implication, by adding the cost for such deviations as may be determined by the Company DFPCL).

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

Stage II Bidding

Submission & opening of the Bid: The Bidders shall submit the duly filled in all the bid documents (Stage I- Two

Envelope system) signing on each page along with requisite document as mentioned in pre-qualification criteria and EMD & every component by the authorized signatory in Purchase Department of the Company latest by 10.04.2024 up to 15.00 PM

All the above documents should be hand delivered or Couriered to the following address.

Mr Swapneel Attarde or Mr. Yuvaraj Naik (Representative of DFPCL)

Mahadhan Agritech LTD

Unit- Plot K-7 & K-8, Taloja MIDC Industrial Area, Raigad, Maharashtra, India-410208

Phone: 022-5044 3017 and 022-5044 3019

The Stage I Bid documents shall be opened within a week from the last date of submission tenders.

During Commercial Price Bid (Technically qualified Tenderers) need to quote for each activity as mentioned in Stage I excel sheet attachment Annexure C. We may reject the tender in case you do not quote for all items. As this is a volume contract, the contract will be awarded to two/three/four agencies. DFPCL reserves the right to split contracts among many agencies at their sole discretion.

E-Auction:

After submission of Stage I bid documents and close price bid, the E auction will be conducted. The E auction will be governed by the Business Rules for online Auction as per enclosed pages in Stage I bidding. Only Technically acceptable Tenderers against the tender can participate in further process. DFPCL's decision on technical evaluation shall be final and no correspondence shall be entertained in this regard.The Tenderers who do not fulfill all or any of the conditions laid down in the tender document are liable to be ignored at the sole discretion of DFPCL. DFPCL also reserves the right to reject any/all the offers without assigning any reason thereof.

In case of any technical queries, you may contact our Job Controller as below.

K1-DFPCL Unit - 1) Shri. Mahesh Kalghatgi (Tel.022-50684383, Mob. 9820636652)

2) Shri .Atulkumar Khatri (Tel.022-50684376, Mob. 9820234697)

For commercial queries you may contact

Mr Swapneel Attarde Tel No: - 022 5044 3017 (Mob.9833004627)

Mr. Yuvaraj Naik Tel No: - 022-5044 3019 (Mob.7892776483)

Thanking you,

For Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

Srungavarapu Srinivas Rao

Senior General Manager-Sourcing & Supply Chain (Materials)- Corp Sourcing.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

The following are Pre-qualification criteria to be submitted along with Stage I Tender document.

[a] Annual Turnover of minimum Rs 1 Crores including group companies.

[b] Only professionally competent contractors should participate in the Tender.

[c] The net-worth of the bidder should be positive during the preceding financial year.

[d] Compliances of statutory requirement like registration under ESIC Act, PF Act, GST and other statutory compliance to operate/ do business in India.

[e] Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience in Similar field and details of similar ongoing works including group companies.

[f] List of clients of the Company/Firms.

[g] Details of manpower owned technical, and staff submitted along with the tender.

[h] List of requisite tools & tackles, equipment. (Attested Copy to be enclosed).

[i] The contractor should not have any record of being de-barred or blacklisted by any State / Central Govt. Dept. / any public / private organization. Compliances with the provisions all the personnel related statutes (and the corresponding rules framed under these various statutes) as may be applicable including, but not limited to statutory compliance like registration under ESIC Act, PF Act, Contract Labor Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, GST and other statutory compliances to operate / do business in India. The tenderer should carefully go through the Safety related rules as applicable in DFPCL (Refer Annexure II) and the statutory regulations (refer Annexure III) to be strictly followed.

[j] Should be able to handle any local matters.

[k] If the contractor is MSME then should have a valid MSME registration and a copy of the same should be enclosed along with the tender document at the time of submission.

[l] Organization Structure of the contractor.

The tendered must provide the supporting documents for above mentioned prequalification criteria.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

INDEX

Particulars Page ANNEXURE -I General Terms and Conditions for Tender submission 5 ANNEXURE - II Special Terms and Conditions 9 ANNEXURE - III Scope of Works & Contract Conditions for smooth operation: 22 ANNEXURE - IV Additional Terms & Conditions 86 ANNEXURE -V Commercial Terms & Conditions 91

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

ANNEXURE I

GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rs. One Lac only) in the form of Bank demand draft/ Pay order

(drawn on public sector bank or reputed private bank only) will have to be submitted in favor of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited payable at Mumbai along with tender document. Tenders received without EMD will be disqualified.

2.

All pages of the tender form and questionnaire must be signed and sealed by Tenderers.

3. Tenderers have to submit details along with documentary evidence for the following: a] Registration/ incorporation certificate as Proprietary/ Partnership Firm/ Private Ltd or Public Ltd Company/ LLP.

b] Registration certificate with PF organization for allotment of PF code number.

c] Registration certificate with Goods and Service Tax (GST).

d] Allotment letter under ESIC Act

e] Registration certificate under Maharashtra Labor Welfare Board.

f] Registration certificate for professional Tax.

g] Registration certificate with Income Tax Dept for allotment of permanent income tax code number.

h] Tenderers are advised to submit their bids strictly on the terms and conditions of the bid. document and not to stipulate any deviation.

i] ISO Certification holder: Name of certification: -----Validity: -----(Attested Copy to be enclosed)

j] Organization Chart: Executive ------------------------, Technical Staff-------- (Attested Copy to be

Enclosed giving the details)

k] List of requisite machinery, tools & tackles, equipment. (Attested Copy to be enclosed)

l] Audited annual Turnover: for last three Financial Years.

m] List of similar jobs carried out in another company.

n] Client List.

o] MSME certificate if applicable.

Special Note: The contractors/Tenderer's who are registered with DFPCL need not to submit the documents mentioned above.

4. DFPCL reserves the right to accept or reject any or all tenders at its sole discretion without assigning any reason.

5. Late tender will not be accepted / received.

6. Canvassing in any connection with the tender in any form is strictly prohibited. Tenders submitted by the party who resort to canvassing will be liable for rejection and forfeiture of EMD.

7. In case of any unscheduled holiday falling on the prescribed closing or opening day of the tender, the next working day will be treated as scheduled for the opening or closing day of the tender as the case may be. The Final concluding bid shall be valid for 6 months from date of auction and if any new requirement is received shall be catered at same auction price.

8. The bidders are advised to read carefully all the terms and conditions of the tender document which will form part of the contract.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

9. If the Tenderers give wrong information deliberately to create conditions for acceptance of the tender, the DFPCL reserves the right to reject such tenders without assigning any reason.

10. Not more than one tender will be submitted by one Tenderer for the same work.

1.0 INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION OF TENDER:

1) The Tenderers are advised to visit the site of work to acquaint themselves as to the nature and location of the work, access to the site, the general & local conditions, particularly those bearing upon transportation, disposal, handling and storage of materials, availability of labour, water, electric power, physical conditions etc. and shall be included on such account while quoting for the tender.

2) Tenderers shall quote the tender in the prescribed format of the tender document. Tenders should be free from overwriting. All corrections should be duly attested by the Tenderer. Tenders should be signed & stamped by person/s that are legally authorized to sign on behalf of the person or firm or company tendering and in case of firm / company tender should bear its seal or stamp.

3) Tender format should contain columns for amount in Rupees (if any),

4) The Tenderers shall not stipulate any additional conditions. Any tender containing such conditions will be summarily rejected. Canvassing in connection with tenders is strictly prohibited. Tenders submitted by the Tenderers, who resort to canvassing, will be rejected outright.

5) The work may be split up between two or more Contractors or accepted in part and not in entirety, if considered expedient at the sole discretion of DFPCL Management.

6) Submission of a tender will be conclusive evidence to the fact that the Tenderer has fully satisfied himself as to the nature and scope of work to be done, procedures for issue or materials, conditions of contract, local precautions to be ensured, security rules to be followed and all other factors affecting the performance of the contract and the cost thereof.

7) It will be obligatory on the part of Tenderer to sign the documents for all the component parts on each and every page.

8) No Bidder is allowed to bid below the current minimum wages applicable.

2.0 AMENDMENT TO NIT (Notice Inviting Tender):

At any time prior to the deadline for submission of bids, DFPCL or its nominee or its consultants may for any reason, whether at its own initiative or otherwise or in response to any clarification requested by a prospective Bidder, modify the NIT by amendment. The amendment will be notified in writing to all prospective Bidders who have received the NIT and the amendment will be binding on them. In order to afford prospective Bidders reasonable time to take the amendment into account in preparing their tenders, extension of time as may be reasonable, will be given for submission of tenders.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

3.0 SUBMISSION OF TENDERS:

The Bidder shall bear all costs associated with the preparation and submission of the Bid and neither the company nor its nominee nor its consultants will be responsible or liable for these costs, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the bidding process. Any clarification required by prospective bidder shall be furnished in writing soon after its receipt to ensure submission of bid on or before bid closing date. A metric measurement system shall be applied, wherever it is applicable.

4.0 EARNEST MONEY DEPOSIT (EMD)

The amount of earnest Money shall be deposited in the form of bank demand draft drawn on reputed public sector bank or reputed private bank only). The EMD should be in the name of M/s. Mahadhan Agritech Limited. payable at Panvel/ Mumbai. The EMD will be forfeited in the event of the Contractor/Tenderer failing to commence work within the 30-day period. The Earnest money deposited [E.M.D.] by the successful Tenderer's shall be Returned to the bidder after the commencement of the work and on receipt of bank guarantee towards security deposit (if applicable). The tenders without E.M.D. shall be liable for rejection. If for any reason the bidder withdraws his bid at any time prior to expiry of the validity period or refuses to execute the work after issue of the letter of intent/Work Order, the amount of Earnest Money is liable to be forfeited. Earnest Money Deposit will not carry interest. E.M.D. of the unsuccessful participating bidders will be refunded within one month.

5.0 RIGHT OF ACCEPTANCE & REJECTION OF TENDER:

DFPCL reserves the right to accept at their sole discretion any tender in whole or part or split the work among two or more Contractor/Tenderers or reject any or all Bids without assigning any reason thereof. No claim for compensation etc. whatsoever will be entertained by DFPCL. If a Contractor/Tenderer whose past performance has not been found satisfactory in the opinion of DFPCL, then DFPCL reserves the right to refuse the tender documents or reject the tender while opening or evaluating the tenders. The decision of DFPCL regarding performance evaluation shall be final & binding on the Contractor/Tenderers. DFPCL shall not have any liability to Tenderers for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.

6.0 VALIDITY OF BIDS:

Bids shall be valid for at least 90 days after the date of price bid opening prescribed by DFPCL. A bid valid for a shorter period may be rejected at the discretion of DFPCL. In exceptional circumstances, DFPCL may solicit the bidder's consent to an extension of the period of validity. The request and responses thereto shall be made in writing. The bids shall be suitably extended where it is necessary at the request of DFPCL. Where the bidder is unwillingly to extend the validity period, his bid shall be deemed to be invalid and the EMD would be returned to the bidder. No bidder shall be permitted to modify his bid after commercial bids have been opened unless asked by DFPCL due to change in specifications / scope or otherwise. The Final concluding bid shall be valid for 6 months from date of auction and if any new requirement is received shall be catered at same auction price.

DFPCL's decision for award of contract shall be final and binding on all the tenderers.

7.0 PROCEDURE FOR AUCTIONING

7.1 [a] Auction: DFPCL will declare its Opening Price (OP), which shall be displayed to all Tenderers during the start of the Auction. The Tenderer will be required to start bidding after the announcement of Opening Price and decrement amount. The Opening Price displayed on screen is evaluated price to DFPCL for all the items mentioned in price bid. The first online bid and the subsequent bids received in the system during the event shall be less than the Auction's opening bid price by one decrement or multiples of decrement.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

[b] Auction shall be for a period of 30 minutes or as per DFPCL requirement. If a Tenderer places a bid in the last 2 minutes of closing of the Auction and if that bid gets accepted, then the auction's duration shall get extended automatically for another 2 minutes, for the entire auction (i.e. for all the items in the auction), from the time that bid comes in. The auto-extension will take place only if a bid is received & accepted in those last 2 minutes. If the bid does not get accepted, the auto-extension will not take place. In case there is no bid in the last 2 minutes of closing of Auction, the auction shall get closed automatically without any extension. However, Tenderers are advised not to wait till the last minute or last few seconds to enter their bid during the auto-extension period to avoid complications related with internet connectivity, network problems, system crash down, power failure, etc.

[c] After the completion of Auction, the Closing / Final Price (CP) shall be available on auction screen.

7.2. During Auction, if no bid is received within the specified time, DFPCL, at its sole discretion, may decide to reschedule / scrap the Auction process / proceed with conventional mode of tendering / or finalize the tender based on Prices Bid submitted in the envelope.

7.3. Placement of order on the conclusion of Auction shall be at the discretion of DFPCL. Bids once made by Tenderer cannot be cancelled or withdrawn. If the bidder withdraws the bid, then the EMD of the bidder will be forfeited.

7.4. It shall be the prerogative of DFPCL to offer the Final / Closing Price of Auction to the other bidders for matching in case DFPCL decides to have more than one supplier.

7.5. The Tenderer shall be assigned a Unique Username & Password by DFPCL's. The Tenderer is advised to change the Password and edit the information in the Registration Page after the receipt of initial Password from DFPCL. To ensure confidentiality. All bids made from the Login ID given to Tenderer will be deemed to have been made by them.

7.6. The Tenderer will be able to view the following on screen along with the necessary fields in the Reverse Auction: _ Leading Bid in the Auction (Current Lowest Rate) _ Opening Price & Decrement Value.

7.7. DFPCL decision for award of Contract shall be final and binding on all the Tenderers.

7.8. DFPCL shall not have any liability to Tenderers for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.

8.0. SUBMISSION OF TENDERS:

The Bidder shall bear all costs associated with the preparation and submission of the Bid and neither the company nor its nominee nor its consultants will be responsible or liable for these costs, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the bidding process. Any clarification required by prospective bidder shall be furnished in writing soon after its receipt so as to ensure submission of bid on or before bid closing date. A metric measurement system shall be applied, wherever it is applicable.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

ANNEXURE II

Special Terms and Conditions

SAFETY ASPECTS:

1.01 Tenderer/ Contractor to provide safety appliances like dust masks, ear plugs, Full body harness, ladder, safety shoes, helmet, hand gloves, safety goggles, PPE, rain gears, Boiler suit/overall made up from cotton cloths etc. to their personnel working inside the Complex at his cost and should adhere to safety codes as given in General Conditions of the contract.

ISI mark yellow helmet to be provided of Udyogi or any standard company.

ISI marked safety shoes to be provided of Bata make or any standard Company.

ISI marked antifog goggles to be provided of any standard company.

If any deviation noticed, then the company will provide the helmet and safety shoes and will deduct the landing cost at actual incurred by company. After repetitive incidents of violation of safety PPES by Tenderer, serious penalty amount will be deducted from Tenderer's invoice as per safety requirement.

a) Penalty for violation of Safety norms: Rs 500/- for first instance per person, in multiple for next similar violations.

b) The manpower shall be confirmed physically fit by Factory Medical Officer to carry out assigned job at DFPCL work site. Tenderer/ Contractor must report with manpower to factory medical officer on very first day of his contract or his worker's first day of duty.

c) No young and Minor Child labour shall be allowed to enter and work at the site of DFPCL.

d) The Tenderer/ Contractor shall ensure the safety training of their workman prior to start of the assignment/ job with the help of DFPCL Supervisor and Safety Officer.

e) Electrical hand tools, welding machines deployed for the job shall be confirmed for the provision of ELCB proper earthing. The same shall be inspected by DFPCL Safety Officer and Electrical department.

f) Tenderer/ Contractor shall deploy Safety Supervisor for the manpower condition more than of 20 CL & 30 CL.

g) Tenderer/ Contractor shall prepare Job Safety Analysis for daily activities and will get endorsed from DFPCL Maintenance In charge. Hazard Identification and Risk assessment shall be done for each activity and accordingly Risk control measures shall be taken to control every risk. Every contract workman at site will be using Safety Helmet, Boiler suit and safety shoes compulsorily. Ear, Eye, Nose and Hand as well as body protection equipment will be used from time to time to protect the body from each activity.

h) Safety Work Permit system to be followed while performing any job. will be issued by Tenderer/ Contract Safety Officer, will perform inspections/checks that all jobs for safety procedures to be followed.

i) Safety Training, First Aid Training, shall be given to all workers on the first day and for five minutes every day at the start of the day.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)

j) No person shall work under the control of liquor, Chewing of Tobacco or smoking is strictly prohibited on site.

k) Housekeeping on site is the essence of the contract. The site will be cleaned at the start and end of the work every day by the Contractor/Tenderer.

l) Every electrical supply shall be taken through closed socket and ELCB, every electrical hand tool will have proper earthing arrangement. All electrical required to check from DFPCL electrical dept. And put equipment inspection tag required before put in use.

m) All workers shall be provided with written and understandable Information about their employment conditions in respect to safety & wages before they enter employment and about the particulars of their wages for the pay period concerned each time that they are paid and deduction of fines for non-compliance of safety standards if any.

n) There should be no discrimination in hiring, training, compensation, access to training, promotion, termination or retirement based on race, caste, national origin, religion, age, disability, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, union membership or political affiliation.

o) Non-compliance of safety guidelines will be considered as default and may invite penalty upon the Contractor.

1.02. Safety Training

1) Tenderer/ Contractor has to deploy experienced trained and skilled manpower for the job assigned.

2) Safety training will be given by DFPCL Safety officer to all manpower reported on duty. Tenderer/ Contractor's Safety Supervisor shall prepare job safety analysis with the help of the Maintenance Officer for the job to be carried out and the procedure which is going to be used for the job. On the basis of the agreed procedure safety training will be given and the adequacy of safety PPE's will be checked by the Safety Officer.

3) Safety training certificates will be issued to all Tenderer's/ Contractors' workers. Every Contractor/Tenderer's worker will maintain a safety certificate copy with him for the period of work inside the factory/ work site of DFPCL. The certificate will be valid for a period of six months from the date of issue. After the validity, Tenderer/ Contractor and contract worker has to revalidate the certificate by acquiring additional certificate training from the Company.

4) Worker shall be aware of First Aid and using First Aid equipment and emergency procedures and assembly point at site.

5) Falsification or tampering of records, including safety certificates, attendance records, academic credentials, etc., will be considered as default and may invite penalty upon the Contractor.

1.03. Accidental Reporting

1) Safety of the worker/s is the essence of the contract.

2) Any unsafe condition noticed by the Tenderer/ Contractor/Contract worker shall be notified to the DFPCL

Supervisor and Safety Officer on duty.

The participating company's declaration:

I/We confirm having accepted all the terms as mentioned above.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------(Company name, seal and signature of authorized person with Designation)