Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Hot & Cold Insulation jobs at DFPCL- K1-Taloja

M/s DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LTD. (DFPCL/ Company)

Registered Office: Sai Hira, Survey no. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411036, Maharashtra

Works at: PLOT K1, MIDC INDUSTRIAL AREA, TALOJA DIST : RAIGAD

Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Hot & cold insulation jobs at DFPCL- K1-Taloja

Tender Ref. - INSULATION/2022/001 Date: 03.01.2022

Technical bids are invited in Sealed Envelope with EMD. The sealed envelope shall be super scribed with Tender Reference Number, Name of Work & content in it and addressed to Mr. Ameya Bavdekar , Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. at Plot K - 1 MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, 410 208, Dist. : Raigad, Maharashtra.

Stage I Bidding

Sealed Envelope -I: General Terms and Conditions, Commercial Terms and Conditions Special Conditions and Scope of work (Excluding Price Bid).

Exceptions and deviations, which tendered may desire to stipulate. (Tenderers are advised to submit the Tender strictly on the terms and conditions of the contract and specifications contained in the Tender documents and not to stipulate any deviations. However, if deviations become unavoidable, then it may be stipulated. The Company/ DFPCL reserve the right to reject such deviations or evaluate the Tenderers containing deviations having financial implication, by adding the cost for such deviations as may be determined by the Company/ DFPCL).

Stage II Bidding

Tenderer will submit the price bid online through the platform provided by our Service Provider for online platform

Submission & opening of the Bid: The Bidders shall submit the duly filled in all the bid documents (Stage I) signing on each page along with requisite document as mentioned in pre- qualification criteria and EMD & every component by the authorized signatory & send the documents in Purchase Department latest by 12.01.2022.

Coordinator- Mr Ameya Bavdekar (Sr. Manager Purchase) Phone: 022-50684116 representative of DFPCL.

