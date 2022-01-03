Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender for Annual Rate Contract for Hot & Cold Insulation jobs at DFPCL- K1-Taloja

Technical bids are invited in Sealed Envelope with EMD. The sealed envelope shall be super scribed with Tender Reference Number, Name of Work & content in it and addressed to Mr. Ameya Bavdekar , Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. at Plot K - 1 MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, 410 208, Dist. : Raigad, Maharashtra.
Stage I Bidding
Sealed Envelope -I: General Terms and Conditions, Commercial Terms and Conditions Special Conditions and Scope of work (Excluding Price Bid).
Exceptions and deviations, which tendered may desire to stipulate. (Tenderers are advised to submit the Tender strictly on the terms and conditions of the contract and specifications contained in the Tender documents and not to stipulate any deviations. However, if deviations become unavoidable, then it may be stipulated. The Company/ DFPCL reserve the right to reject such deviations or evaluate the Tenderers containing deviations having financial implication, by adding the cost for such deviations as may be determined by the Company/ DFPCL).
Stage II Bidding
Tenderer will submit the price bid online through the platform provided by our Service Provider for online platform
Submission & opening of the Bid:The Bidders shall submit the duly filled in all the bid documents (Stage I) signing on each page along with requisite document as mentioned in pre- qualification criteria and EMD & every component by the authorized signatory & send the documents in Purchase Department latest by 12.01.2022.
After submission of Stage I bid documents and online price bid E auction will be conducted. The E auction will be governed by the Business Rules for Reverse Auction as per enclosed pages in Stage I bidding.
Technically acceptable Tenderers against the tender can only participate in further process.
The Tenderers who do not fulfill all or any of the conditions laid down in the tender document are liable to be ignored at the sole discretion of DFPCL. DFPCL also reserves the right to reject any/all the offers without assigning any reason thereof.
In case of any technical queries, you may contact our Job Controller Shri Rakesh Pabrekar Phone No.: 022-50684396. For commercial queries you may contact Mr Ameya Bavdekar 022-
ANNEXURE I
1.0 GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS:-
Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.1,00,000/- in the form of Bank demand draft (drawn on Public sector bank or reputed private bank) will have to be submitted in favour of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd payable at Mumbai along with tender document.. Tenders received without EMD will be disqualified.
All pages of the tender form and questionnaire must be signed and sealed by Tenderers.
Tenderers have to submit details along with documentary evidences for the following:
1] Registration certificate as Proprietary/partnership firm/private ltd or Public ltd Company/ LLP.
2] Registration certificate with PF organization for allotment of PF code number.
3] Registration certificate with GST.
4] Allotment letter under ESIC Act
5] Registration certificate under Maharashtra Labor Welfare Board.
6] Registration certificate for professional Tax.
7] Registration certificate under Maharashtra Labor Welfare Board.
8] Registration certificate with Income Tax Dept for allotment of permanent income tax code number.
9] Tenderers are advised to submit their bids strictly on the terms and conditions of the bid document and not to stipulate any deviation.
12] List of requisite machinery, tools & tackles, equipment. (Attested Copy to be enclosed)
13] Audited annual Turnover: for last three Financial Years.
14] List of similar jobs carried out in other company.
15] Client List:
Special Note: The contractors who are registered with DFPCL need not to submit the documents mentioned above.
DFPCL reserves the right to accept or reject any or all tenders at its sole discretion without assigning any reason.
Late tender will not be accepted / received.
Canvassing in any connection with the tender in any form is strictly prohibited. Tenders submitted by party who resort to canvassing will be liable for rejection and forfeiture of
EMD
In case of any unscheduled holiday falling on the prescribed closing or opening day of the tender, the next working day will be treated as scheduled for opening or closing day of the tender as the case may be. The Final concluding bid shall be valid for 6 months from date of auction and if any new requirement received shall be catered at same auction price.
The bidders are advised to read carefully all the terms and conditions of the tender document which will form part of the contract.Tenderer are advised to submit their bids strictly on the terms and conditions of the bid document and not to stipulate any deviation.
If the Tenderers give wrong information deliberately to create conditions for acceptance of the tender, the DFPCL reserves the right to reject such tenders without assigning any reason.
Not more than one tender will be submitted by one Tenderer for the same work.
2.0. INSTRUCTIONS FOR SUBMISSION OF TENDER:
The Tenderers are advised to visit the site of work to acquaint themselves as to the nature and location of the work, access to the site, the general & local conditions, particularly those bearing upon transportation, disposal, handling and storage of materials, availability of labour, water, electric power, physical conditions etc. and shall be included on such account while quoting for the tender.
Tenderers shall quote the tender in the prescribed format of the tender document. Tenders should be free from overwriting. All corrections should be duly attested by the Tenderer. Tenders should be signed by person/s that are legally authorized to sign on behalf of the person or firm or company tendering and in case of firm / company tender should bear its seal or stamp.
Tender format should contain columns for amount in Rupees (if any),
The Tenderers shall not stipulate any additional conditions. Any tender containing such conditions will be summarily rejected. Canvassing in connection with tenders is strictly prohibited. Tenders submitted by the Tenderers, who resort to canvassing, will be rejected outright.
The work may be split up between two or more Contractors or accepted in part and not in entirety, if considered expedient at the sole discretion of DFPCL Management.
Submission of a tender will be conclusive evidence to the fact that the Tenderer has fully satisfied himself as to the nature and scope of work to be done, procedures for issue or materials, conditions of contract,, local precautions to be ensured, security rules to be followed and all other factors affecting the performance of the contract and the cost thereof.
