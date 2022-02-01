Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender for Providing Cafeteria service

TENDER DOCUMENT FOR PROVIDING CAFETERIA SERVICES AT DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND

PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED

Plot No. K-1, MIDC, Taloja, Dist. Raigad

Tender Ref: DFPCL/CAFATERIA/03/2021-2022 Date:01.02.2022

The bids are invited in two sealed envelopes (Technical offer and EMD in one sealed envelope & commercial offer in another sealed envelope) specified against each as detailed here under. Each sealed envelope & outer sealed big cover shall be super scribed with Tender Reference Number, Name of Work & content in it and addressed to Mr. Nilesh Lute, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. at Plot K-1 MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, 410 208, Dist.: RAIGAD

Sealed Envelope: General Terms and Conditions, Commercial Terms and Conditions Special Conditions and Scope of work.

Exceptions and deviations, which tendered may desire to stipulate. (Tenderers are advised to submit the Tender strictly on the conditions of the contract and specifications contained in the Tender documents and not to stipulate any deviations. However, if deviations become unavoidable, then it may be stipulated. The Company/ DFPCL reserve the right to reject such deviations or evaluate the Tenderers containing deviations having financial implication, by adding the cost for such deviations as may be determined by the Company/

DFPCL)

Submission & opening of the Bid: The Bidders shall submit the duly filled in all the bid documents signing on each page & every component by the authorized signatory & send the documents through hand delivery latest by 14.02.2022 by 04.30 PM.

The Bid documents shall be opened on 16.02.2022

All the above documents should be handed over to Mr. NILESH LUTE, CONTACT NO: 022- 50684117 and Mr. Sunil Bane 022-50684076) representative of DFPCL.

Technically acceptable Tenderers/ Contractors against this tender shall be enlisted in our pre-qualified list of Contractors.

The duly filled Technical Tenders along with credentials will be received by Purchase Dept. on the above address. The Technical Tenders, super scribing "Tender for Cafeteria Services" should reach our Taloja office on or before 14.02.2022 by 1630 hrs.