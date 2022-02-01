Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals : Tender for Providing Cafeteria service
02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
TENDER DOCUMENT FOR PROVIDING CAFETERIA SERVICES AT DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND
PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Plot No. K-1, MIDC, Taloja, Dist. Raigad
Tender Ref: DFPCL/CAFATERIA/03/2021-2022
Date:01.02.2022
The bids are invited in two sealed envelopes (Technical offer and EMD in one sealed envelope & commercial offer in another sealed envelope) specified against each as detailed here under. Each sealed envelope & outer sealed big cover shall be super scribed with Tender Reference Number, Name of Work & content in it and addressed to Mr. Nilesh Lute, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. at Plot K-1 MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, 410 208, Dist.: RAIGAD
Sealed Envelope: General Terms and Conditions, Commercial Terms and Conditions Special Conditions and Scope of work.
Exceptions and deviations, which tendered may desire to stipulate. (Tenderers are advised to submit the Tender strictly on the conditions of the contract and specifications contained in the Tender documents and not to stipulate any deviations. However, if deviations become unavoidable, then it may be stipulated. The Company/ DFPCL reserve the right to reject such deviations or evaluate the Tenderers containing deviations having financial implication, by adding the cost for such deviations as may be determined by the Company/
DFPCL)
Submission & opening of the Bid: The Bidders shall submit the duly filled in all the bid documents signing on each page & every component by the authorized signatory & send the documents through hand delivery latest by 14.02.2022 by 04.30 PM.
The Bid documents shall be opened on 16.02.2022
All the above documents should be handed over to Mr. NILESH LUTE, CONTACT NO: 022- 50684117 and Mr. Sunil Bane 022-50684076) representative of DFPCL.
Technically acceptable Tenderers/ Contractors against this tender shall be enlisted in our pre-qualified list of Contractors.
The duly filled Technical Tenders along with credentials will be received by Purchase Dept. on the above address. The Technical Tenders, super scribing "Tender for Cafeteria Services" should reach our Taloja office on or before 14.02.2022 by 1630 hrs.
The Tender which do not fulfill all or any of the condition laid down in this document are liable to be ignored at the sole discretion of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL or company). DFPCL also reserve the right to reject any/all the offers without assigning any reason thereof.
In case of any technical queries you may contact our Job Controller Shri Santaram Chalwad
Ganesh Suryarao Telephone No. 022-50684043 / 022 50684053. For commercial queries, you may contact Mr. Nilesh Lute / Sunil Bane Tel No. 5068 4117 / 5068 4076.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd.
S. Behera
GM Commercial
INTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS
Earnest Money Deposit of Rs. 1,00,000/- in the form of bank demand draft will have to be submitted in favour of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited along with Tender documents. Tenders received without EMD will be disqualified. If for any reason the bidder withdraws his bid at any time prior to expiry of the validity period or refuses to execute the work after issue of the letter of intent / work order, the EMD is liable to be forfeited. Earnest Money Deposit will not carry interest.
All pages of the Tender form and questionnaire must be signed and sealed by the Tenderers and return to us.
Tenderers have to submit details along with documentary evidences for the registrations as mentioned below.
Registration under Shops and Establishment Act.
Registration as Proprietary/Partnership firm/Private Ltd or Public Ltd.
Registration with PF organization for allotment of PF code number.
Registration with GST and the GST number.
Allotment letter under ESIC Act.
Registration for Professional Tax.
Registration under Maharashtra Labour Welfare Act.
Registration with Income Tax Dept for allotment of permanent income tax code number.
Registration for Catering Services with Municipal Corporation.
Proof of quantity and quality of manpower on the Muster Roll on firm as on date.
Annual turnover of firm for last three years.
Copy of ISO Certificate if any.
FDA Approval under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Tenderers are advised to submit their bids strictly as per the terms and conditions and without any deviations.
DFPCL reserves the right to accept or reject any or all tenders at its sole discretion without assigning any reason.
Late tenders will not be accepted / received.
Canvassing in connection with the tender in any form is strictly prohibited. Tenders submitted by party who resort to canvassing will be liable for rejection.
In case of any unscheduled holiday falling on prescribed closing or opening day of the tender, the next working day will be treated as scheduled for opening or closing day of tender as the case may be.
The bidders are advised to read carefully all the terms and conditions of tender document which will form part of contract.
If the tenderer gives wrong information deliberately to comply with conditions for acceptance of tender, DFPCL reserves the right to reject such tenders without assigning any reason. Not more than one tender will be submitted by one tenderer for the same work.
The successful tenderer shall be required to execute the formal agreement with DFPCL within thirty days of the issue of offer of the contract.
PRE-QUALIFICATION CRITERIA FOR CAFETERIA CONTRACTOR
Well equipped Kitchen facility should be nearby to our Plant site of DFPCL, i.e., Minimum 15kms from Plot K-1, MIDC, Taloja.
Ability to provide food facility around 1000 employees for minimum three times a day.
2 to 5 years' experience in similar facility/Field.
Able to deploy sufficient and competent manpower as per requirement (Min30)
Food and Drug Administration and Food Safety License. (FDA)
List of Clients of the contractor
Compliances of statutory requirement like registration under ESIC, PF and other related Statutory Acts, Rules and Regulations prevailing for the prupose of implementation of the contract.
Annual Turnover of Rs. 75 Lacs including group companies.
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "DFPCL)" desires to appoint contractor to provide Cafeteria Services (hereinafter referred to as "Contractor").
Contractor will have to prepare food / snacks outside the company premises and serve it in the Cafeteria as well as at the service points brought out in Annexure- "B1. The Contractor should be able to provide Kitchen facility nearby to our plant site of DFPCL i.e. Minimum 15kms from K-1, MIDC, Taloja.
Contractor is allowed to prepare Omlet, Egg Burjee and Sandwich etc. in the Company Cafeteria at the place provided for purpose in Cafeteria and serve the same in Cafeteria as well as at the service points in all the shifts as per the time schedule round the clock on all days of the week of good and quantity/quality.
DFPCL will provide electricity, water, furniture, fittings, utensils, cutlery and crockery within Cafeteria as well as for the service points and the contractor will be accountable for all items issued to him from time to time for rendering the services by him in company premises.
The utensils, cutlery, kitchenware's etc for cooking and bringing the food/snacks from his cook house to cafeteria will be the responsibility of the contractor.
Contractor will accept SODEXO Coupons from the employees issued by the company in lieu of money for the food/snacks provided to them.
Cost/price of items brought out in the Scope of work will remain fixed for the entire period of the Contract and their will not be subject to any escalation in cost/price.
Contractor will make provision of wholesome, hygienic and palatable food confirming to Food safety standards in accordance with the menu approved in advance by the Cafeteria Committee.
Contractor will be responsible for good standard of housekeeping of complete Cafeteria premises and maintain best hygenic conditions in the Cafeteria as well as in the cook house of the contractor outside Company premises while preparation and serving.
Contractor has to ensure that Supervisors and waiters and other staff provided for rendering the services are skilled and bear the good moral character/antecedents and ensure customer's satisfaction to the fullest.
The supervisors deployed by the contractor to supervise the canteen services will be answerable to the Cafeteria committee and accountable for all the records pertaining to the Cafeteria services.
The contractor will provide uniform/identity cards/ and comply with all other required statutory provisions applicable to its employees and ensure 100% compliance of all existing statutory requirements such as PF Bonus, ESIC etc. The contractor will also be responsible for maintaining all records as required by the company.
Contractors will be responsible for the removal and disposal garbage/waste related to Cafeteria/ service points on regular basis.
Storing/supply/sale and consumption of drugs, alcoholic drinks, cigarettes or any other items of intoxication are strictly prohibited in DFPCL premises, including Cafeteria. Any Breach of such restrictions by the Cafeteria Contractor will attract deterrent action against Contractor as per statutory norms.
The Contractor shall not use the cafeteria premises for any other activity expect for which it has been provided for.
The DFPCL reserves right to appoint officers/officials to inspect the quality of raw materials food and other items prepared and sold in canteen and hygienic condition at cook house. Any defect pointed out by such officers/officials during their visit shall be properly attended to by Contractor.
