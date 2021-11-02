RATE CONTRACT FOR CHA AND TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS : 2021-22

DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED Sai Hira, Survey No. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411036 TENDER REF CHA & TRANSPORTATION SERVICES / JNPT / IC / 2021 - 22 / PUNE DATE 03rd November' 2021. Subject : CHA and Transportation Services for Industrial Chemicals at JNPT. We invite quotations on Rate Contract basis for CHA and Transportation Services for Export Shipments of Industrial Chemicals at JNPT. The Tender form consisting of all details like scope, quantity, terms & conditions is enclosed herewith. If the business interests you, you may submit your sealed bids so as to reach the undersigned at the above-mentioned address of our Pune Office latest by 13th November 2021 before 5:00 P.M. Quotations received thereafter shall not be considered. Shortlisted CHA will be informed to participate in the Online Reverse Auction event which is tentatively planned during 2nd half of November' 2021. The event date will be intimated subsequently. In case of any queries, you may contact our Job Controller Shri. Eknath Ganbote at our Vashi office on: Cell No. 9930320579. Thanking You, FOR DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPN. LTD. Senior Manager - Corporate Sourcing. Procurement & Services Dept., Pune Encl. : a/a 1

DEEPAK FERTILISERS AND PETROCHEMICALS CORPORATION LIMITED Sai Hira, Survey No. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411036 TENDER REF: CHA & TRANSPORTATION SERVICES / JNPT / IC / 2021 - 22 / PUNE RATE CONTRACT FOR CHA & TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FOR EXPORT SHIPMENTS OF INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS AT JNPT. 01st December 2021 TO 30th November 2022. 2

(On party's letterhead) Ref: Date: GM - Corporate Sourcing, Procurement & Services Department Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited Sai Hira, Survey No. 93, Mundhwa, Pune - 411036 Dear Sir, Sub: CHA and Transportation Services for Export Shipments of Industrial Chemicals at JNPT. I / We have carefully studied the terms and conditions given in the Tender Schedule - I and agree to abide by all the terms and conditions. I / We fully understand that these will form an integral part of the Contract for the successful bidders. I / We hereby submit Schedule of Rates (Schedule - II) filled in and sealed. No./Pay Order No. .. .. .. .. .. dated .. .. .. .. .. for Rs. 50,000 /- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only) drawn on .. .. .. .. .. payable at .. .. .. .. .. towards Earnest Money Deposit is enclosed herewith. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, (Signature of the Tenderer) Affix Rubber Stamp STATUS - (Capacity in which signatory is signing) Encl: 1. SCHEDULE I & EMD - GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS duly stamped, signed by Tenderer at each page and sealed in envelope. - EMD 2. SCHEDULE II - SCHEDULE OF RATES duly filled in stamped, signed by Tenderer on each page and sealed in envelope. 3. List of pre-qualification documents/information attached. 3

INSTRUCTIONS TO THE BIDDER The following procedure shall be adopted for the submission of quotations. Quotations forwarded through email shall not be qualified for this Tender. The sealed envelopes should be submitted as follows: - Envelope No. 1.To be superscribed "Earnest Money & Commercial Terms'' for Tender Reference CHA & TRANSPORTATION SERVICES / JNPT / IC / 2021- 22 / PUNE and should contain - Demand Draft/Pay Order in favour of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, payable at Pune for Rupees Fifty Thousand Only. Demand Draft / Pay Order will be accepted . The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) furnished by bidders will be exclusively for this Tender and will not carry any interest. (Note: Contractors engaged in our current Export CHA Services Job are exempted for submission of EMD) 'Commercial Terms' should contain the following: (i) Schedule-I confirming acceptance of all the terms and condition as stipulated therein: (ii) Pre-qualification documents / information. Letter of Authority from Tenderer (If the tenderer is Company/ Firm/LLP). General Information (in the proforma, prescribed by the Company). Infrastructure / Resource (in the proforma, prescribed by the Company) Photocopy of valid CHA License registration in own name with Customs at JNPT/ NSICT/ GTI. Experience for last three years (in the proforma, prescribed by the Company) Details of blacklisting / disqualification / forfeiture of B.G. / S.D. (in the proforma, prescribed by the Company) Latest Income-Tax clearance certificate along with Income Tax returns for last three years. Certified copy of registered Partnership deed / Memorandum of Association/Articles of Association/ by-laws as applicable. Balance Sheet for last three years. Copy of PAN registration, GST registration. (Note: Contractors engaged in our current Export CHA Services Job are exempted for submission of above mentioned prequalification documents) Envelope No. 2 : To be superscribed "SCHEDULE - II" and should contain Schedule - II duly filled in, stamped and initialed by Authorised signatory. Both the above envelopes should be submitted in one cover (Envelope No.3) and be superscribed - Tender Ref. CHA & TRANSPORTATION SERVICES / JNPT / IC / 2021 - 22 / PUNE " Envelope No. 3 will be opened on a scheduled date by a committee appointed by DFPCL and not in the presence of the bidders. Envelope No. 1 will be opened first, and it will be verified that the 4

bidder has submitted EMD in the prescribed form as applicable, all the terms and conditions of the Tender documents are acceptable to the Contractor and all the required pre-qualification documents / info are furnished. Mere submission of all the documents will not necessarily mean that the bidder is qualified. Worthiness assessed by the Company will be final and binding on the Tenderer. Envelope No. 2 of the bidders technically qualified by our Job Controller shall only be opened by the Committee. 1.0 The Company reserves the right to either issue or reject the Tender documents to any parties without assigning any reasons. 2.0 Out of firms having one or more common partners / proprietor only one Tender document will be entertained. 3.0 ACCEPTANCE AND COMMENCEMENT OF WORK 3.01 The Contractor on acceptance of Tender by the Company shall commence the work, subject to completion of formalities pertaining to Security deposit and Agreement within the stipulated period, on receipt of Purchase Order. However, if the Contractor fails to commence work within 7 (seven) days from the stipulated day as stated above, he will not be allowed to work during the period of Contract and the Earnest Money Deposit shall be forfeited at the sole discretion of the Company. 3.02 It is understood by the Contractor that generally, the lowest Tender shall be selected. The remaining Tenders shall be kept in reserve and may, in accordance with the process specified in the Tender document, be invited to match the Tender submitted by the lowest tenderer in case such lowest tenderer withdraws or is not selected for any reason. In the event that none of the other tenderers match the bid of the lowest bidder, the Company may in its discretion invite fresh bids from the remaining tenderers or annul the Tender process as the case may be. 3.03 The Tenderer, after studying all Tender documents carefully and after visiting the site for satisfying itself of the conditions, business conditions, location and accessibility of the site, nature, extent and character of the operations, may obtain all clarifications in writing before Tendering. Submission of Tender implies that the Tenderer has obtained all the clarifications required. The Tenderer should quote the rates in Rupees explicitly for the period 01 December 2021 to 30 November 2022 in the format specified at Schedule II. The quoted rates should be rounded off to the nearest rupee. 3.04 Tenderer should ensure that rates quoted at Schedule II should cover each and every rate component of Schedule II. 3.05 The rates quoted in the Tender are to hold good for a minimum period of 90 days from the date of receipt of the bids. The rates are to be confirmed by both the parties before executing the Contract and these rates will be valid for the entire period of Contract inclusive of extension / extensions. 3.06 No Tenderer can withdraw his Tender or revoke or revise the rates within the aforesaid period of 90 days but under no circumstances after the granting of the Tender. 5

