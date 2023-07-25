Calgary, Alberta - July 25, 2023 / CNW / - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP) is pleased to provide an update on its business and operations.

DeepMarkit continues to operate its MintCarbon.io platform, a fee for service web-based user interface which provides registered holders of voluntary carbon offsets the ability to mint Non-Fungible-Tokens ("NFTs") representing their carbon offsets. The minting of voluntary carbon offsets into universally tradable NFTs, embeds detailed project information such as visual content, pricing information, statistics and other descriptions directly in the NFT. The benefit to customers is ease-of-access to decentralized exchanges where their carbon offset NFTs can be exposed to larger, more diverse audiences of potential purchasers which the Company believes will translate to enhanced liquidity, speed and realized transaction value.

At present, the Company recognizes that the success of MintCarbon.io requires, in part, the further development of voluntary carbon offset markets. Furthermore, the Company believes that the current lack of investor interest in the digital asset sector is expected to continue. As a result of these factors, the Company expects that it will require additional investment to sustain the MintCarbon.io business for the foreseeable future.

With the uncertainty of being able to obtain such investment, on favorable terms or otherwise, the Company has decided to simultaneously pursue alternative businesses initiatives.

These initiatives include the search for and identification of potential acquisitions, partnerships and investments in innovative and value add artificial intelligence ("AI") based technologies, including AI technologies which may complement MintCarbon.io or other innovative green tech businesses. The Company intends to pursue such measures through its subsidiary DeepMarkit AI Corp. ("DeepMarkit AI"), incorporated in January 2023. The Company believes that pursuing these business initiatives are a natural fit for DeepMarkit, and that doing so while simultaneously continuing to operate and refine MintCarbon.io is not only consistent with DeepMarkit's identity as a platform-based technology issuer but provides the Company and its investors with the possibility of participating in the quickly evolving AI sector.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

