DEEPROCK MINERALS INC.

(DEEP)
02/04 03:58:23 pm
0.065 CAD   --.--%
Deeprock Minerals : Announces Patrick O'Brien resigns as Director.

02/04/2021 | 05:08pm EST
DeepRock Minerals Announces Resignation of Board Member

January 19, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia

CSE:DEEP

DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") announces today, effectively immediately the resignation of Patrick O'Brien from its Board of Directors for personal reasons.

About DeepRock Minerals Limited:

DeepRock Minerals is a junior mineral exploration company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire and develop prime exploration mining projects and existing producers and processors. DeepRock Minerals is managed by a team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard@deeprockmineralsinc.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward- looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Page 1 of 1 | DeepRock Minerals Inc. | #1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

Disclaimer

DeepRock Minerals Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
