Deeprock Minerals : Announces Patrick O'Brien resigns as Director.

DeepRock Minerals Announces Resignation of Board Member

January 19, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia CSE:DEEP

DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") announces today, effectively immediately the resignation of Patrick O'Brien from its Board of Directors for personal reasons.

About DeepRock Minerals Limited:

DeepRock Minerals is a junior mineral exploration company located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire and develop prime exploration mining projects and existing producers and processors. DeepRock Minerals is managed by a team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard@deeprockmineralsinc.com

