Deeprock Minerals : Completes its AGM.

DeepRock Minerals Announces Results

of Annual General and Special Meeting

January 29, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia CSE:DEEP

DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved and ratified all resolutions at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on January 25, 2021. In particular:

Thomas Christoff, Andrew Lee and Richard Shatto were elected as directors.

The issuance of 15 million shares to SC Romanium Metals SRL, the vendor of a mineral property in Romania which was acquired by the Company, and its resulting status as a new Control Person, was approved by shareholders.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Shatto, Director

Telephone: (604) 807-6334

Email: richard@deeprockmineralsinc.com

