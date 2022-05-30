DeepSpatial : Q3 Financial Statements
DEEPSPATIAL INC.
(formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
DEEPSPATIAL INC. (formerly, AYLEN CAPITAL INC.)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(Unaudited - Amounts expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Table of contents
Cover
1
Table of contents
2
Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
5
Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
6
Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
7
Interim Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
8
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
9-20
DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)
ASSETS
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
CURRENT
Cash
$
379,658
$
1,024,054
Prepaid expenses
21,825
27,627
Sales tax receivable
140,137
88,689
541,620
1,140,370
Intangible assets
(Note 4)
1,360,929
1,590,750
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,902,549
$
2,731,120
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
76,274
$
81,052
76,274
81,052
Government Assistance loan (
Note 11)
30,000
30,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES
106,274
111,052
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
5,785,354
5,747,604
Options reserve
738,617
121,025
Accumulated deficit
(4,727,696)
(3,248,561)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,796,275
2,620,068
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,902,549
$
2,731,120
Organization and nature of operations (Note 1)
Basis of presentation and going concern (Note 2)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Rahul Kushwah"
"Sheldon Kales"
Signed: Rahul Kushwah, CEO and Director
Signed: Sheldon Kales, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
5
DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the
For the
For the
For the
three
three
nine
nine
months
months
months
months
ended
ended
ended
ended
March
March
March
March
31, 2022
31, 2021
31, 2022
31, 2021
Expenses:
Amortization of intangible assets (Note 4)
$
76,607
$
77,026
$
229,821
$
231,078
Audit and accounting
-
-
14,650
5,000
Consulting fees
37,195
23,500
146,532
62,500
Legal fees
1,102
22,362
26,802
144,519
Management fees (Note 7)
55,150
44,550
172,340
132,680
Marketing expenses (Note 7)
29,250
22,375
127,300
43,375
Office and miscellaneous
11,053
139
29,965
392
Professional fees
-
-
-
4,550
Research and development
30,013
-
62,819
5,500
Stock based compensation (Note 10)
205,864
-
617,592
-
Transfer agent and regulatory fees
9,918
51,944
35,900
62,331
Travel, entertainment, and related
6,105
986
6,414
3,957
Vehicles use expenses (Note 7)
3,000
3,000
9,000
7,000
$
(465,257)
$
(245,882)
$
(1,479,135)
$
(702,882)
Loss on acquisition of subsidiary (Note 5)
-
-
-
(1,608,153)
Loss and comprehensive loss
$
(465,257)
$
(245,882)
$
(1,479,135)
$
(2,311,035)
Loss per share-Basic and Diluted
$
(0.005)
$
(0.003)
$
(0.016)
$
(0.027)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-Basic and
Diluted
93,654,509
93,123,398
93,539,728
87,035,405
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
6
DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.) Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
common
shares
Obligation to
Options
Share
outstanding
Share capital
issue shares
reserve
Subscriptions
Deficit
Total
Balance as of
June 30, 2020
83,575,000
$
2,940,601
$
-
$
-
$
642,000
$
(522,877)
$
3,059,724
Share
subscriptions
received
-
-
-
-
623,700
-
623,700
Shares issued for
subscriptions
4,219,000
1,265,700
-
-
(1,265,700)
-
-
Share issuance
cost
-
(99,350)
-
-
-
-
(99,350)
Reverse takeover
of subsidiary (Note
4)
4,660,509
1,398,153
--
-
-
-
1,398,153
Finders shares for
reverse takeover
(Note 4)
700,000
210,000
-
-
-
210,000
Net loss for the
period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,311,035)
(2,311,035)
Balance as at
March 31, 2021
93,154,509
$
5,715,104
$
$
-
$
-
$
(2,833,912)
$
2,881,192
Balance as of June
30, 2021
93,404,509
$
5,747,604
$
-
$
121,025
$
-
$
(3,248,561)
$
2,620,068
Shares issued for
services
250,000
37,750
-
-
-
-
37,750
Stock-based
compensation
-
-
-
617,592
-
-
617,592
Net loss for the
period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,479,135)
(1,479,135)
Balance as at
March 31, 2022
93,654,509
$
5,785,354
$
-
$
738,617
$
-
$
(4,727,696)
$
1,796,275
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Aylen Capital Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:39:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEEPSPATIAL INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-2,73 M
-2,15 M
-2,15 M
Net cash 2021
0,99 M
0,79 M
0,79 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,19x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
10,3 M
8,14 M
8,14 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
36,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.