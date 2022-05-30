Log in
    DSAI   CA24381D1006

DEEPSPATIAL INC.

(DSAI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/30 01:39:28 pm EDT
0.0950 CAD   -13.64%
DeepSpatial : Q3 Financial Statements

05/30/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
DEEPSPATIAL INC.

(formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited - expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

DEEPSPATIAL INC. (formerly, AYLEN CAPITAL INC.)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited - Amounts expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Table of contents

Cover

1

Table of contents

2

Interim Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

5

Interim Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)

6

Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

7

Interim Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

8

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9-20

DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)

ASSETS

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

CURRENT

Cash

$

379,658

$

1,024,054

Prepaid expenses

21,825

27,627

Sales tax receivable

140,137

88,689

541,620

1,140,370

Intangible assets (Note 4)

1,360,929

1,590,750

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,902,549

$

2,731,120

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

76,274

$

81,052

76,274

81,052

Government Assistance loan (Note 11)

30,000

30,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES

106,274

111,052

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

5,785,354

5,747,604

Options reserve

738,617

121,025

Accumulated deficit

(4,727,696)

(3,248,561)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,796,275

2,620,068

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,902,549

$

2,731,120

Organization and nature of operations (Note 1)

Basis of presentation and going concern (Note 2)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Rahul Kushwah"

"Sheldon Kales"

Signed: Rahul Kushwah, CEO and Director

Signed: Sheldon Kales, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

5

DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the

For the

For the

For the

three

three

nine

nine

months

months

months

months

ended

ended

ended

ended

March

March

March

March

31, 2022

31, 2021

31, 2022

31, 2021

Expenses:

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 4)

$

76,607

$

77,026

$

229,821

$

231,078

Audit and accounting

-

-

14,650

5,000

Consulting fees

37,195

23,500

146,532

62,500

Legal fees

1,102

22,362

26,802

144,519

Management fees (Note 7)

55,150

44,550

172,340

132,680

Marketing expenses (Note 7)

29,250

22,375

127,300

43,375

Office and miscellaneous

11,053

139

29,965

392

Professional fees

-

-

-

4,550

Research and development

30,013

-

62,819

5,500

Stock based compensation (Note 10)

205,864

-

617,592

-

Transfer agent and regulatory fees

9,918

51,944

35,900

62,331

Travel, entertainment, and related

6,105

986

6,414

3,957

Vehicles use expenses (Note 7)

3,000

3,000

9,000

7,000

$

(465,257)

$

(245,882)

$

(1,479,135)

$

(702,882)

Loss on acquisition of subsidiary (Note 5)

-

-

-

(1,608,153)

Loss and comprehensive loss

$

(465,257)

$

(245,882)

$

(1,479,135)

$

(2,311,035)

Loss per share-Basic and Diluted

$

(0.005)

$

(0.003)

$

(0.016)

$

(0.027)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding-Basic and

Diluted

93,654,509

93,123,398

93,539,728

87,035,405

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

6

DeepSpatial Inc. (formerly, Aylen Capital Inc.) Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited- expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

common

shares

Obligation to

Options

Share

outstanding

Share capital

issue shares

reserve

Subscriptions

Deficit

Total

Balance as of

June 30, 2020

83,575,000

$

2,940,601

$

-

$

-

$

642,000

$

(522,877)

$

3,059,724

Share

subscriptions

received

-

-

-

-

623,700

-

623,700

Shares issued for

subscriptions

4,219,000

1,265,700

-

-

(1,265,700)

-

-

Share issuance

cost

-

(99,350)

-

-

-

-

(99,350)

Reverse takeover

of subsidiary (Note

4)

4,660,509

1,398,153

--

-

-

-

1,398,153

Finders shares for

reverse takeover

(Note 4)

700,000

210,000

-

-

-

210,000

Net loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,311,035)

(2,311,035)

Balance as at

March 31, 2021

93,154,509

$

5,715,104

$

$

-

$

-

$

(2,833,912)

$

2,881,192

Balance as of June

30, 2021

93,404,509

$

5,747,604

$

-

$

121,025

$

-

$

(3,248,561)

$

2,620,068

Shares issued for

services

250,000

37,750

-

-

-

-

37,750

Stock-based

compensation

-

-

-

617,592

-

-

617,592

Net loss for the

period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,479,135)

(1,479,135)

Balance as at

March 31, 2022

93,654,509

$

5,785,354

$

-

$

738,617

$

-

$

(4,727,696)

$

1,796,275

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

7

Disclaimer

Aylen Capital Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
