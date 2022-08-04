Deepspatial : Receives Exclusive Invitation to Showcase its New Geospatial AI-driven Platform for Law Enforcement at the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) Conference

Deepspatial has been selected as the only Artificial Intelligence Company to present at the Conference

Deepspatial will showcase its new geospatial AI-driven Platform for Law Enforcement designed to better equip agencies with resources and tools to reduce crime, increase prevention, and improve operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Deepspatial (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("Deepspatial" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) on August 18, 2022, as the only AI company selected this year to showcase and demonstrate the capability of its platform for law enforcement.

Deepspatial was working with authorities at different levels of the Government to develop and refine its geospatial AI platform over the past 12 months. The Company's research and development has resulted in novel intellectual property which is currently being drafted into patent applications to be filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Deepspatial's geospatial AI-driven Platform for Law Enforcement empowers agencies to identify and analyze criminal activity, patterns, and trends to deploy resources effectively and efficiently. At the upcoming BPRD event to be attended by senior law enforcement officials from over 25 states across India, the Company will showcase its platform for law enforcement and its capabilities and features such as Demographic Analysis, Crime Prediction, Crime Prevention, Crime Drivers, Potential Escape Routes and Deployment of Resources, and others ground-breaking tools.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) was founded in 1970 for the Government of India with the objective to modernize Police forces across the Country. BPRD has now evolved to a multifaceted, consultancy organization and has 4 divisions: Research, Development, Training and Correctional Administration.[1]

"It's an honour to be selected as the only AI Company to showcase our technology for Law Enforcement at BPRD's Conference this year to some very important players and decision makers in the game. We firmly believe law enforcement agencies will benefit tremendously from the use of AI and our Platform. The positive impact and implications our platform have was the reason why Deepspatial was solely selected to present at BPRD's conference, commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Executive Officer at Deepspatial.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial's AI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

