DeepVerge : Modern Water to Sponsor WEF Water Summit 2022

This March, the Modern Water team will sponsor, attend, exhibit and present at the Public Health and Water Conference & Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The conference is organized by the Water Environment Federation in cooperation with the US Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Water Environment Association.

The four day program will begin with the Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit. The summit will focus on working to make wastewater surveillance data actionable. The Public Health and Water Conference aims to help develop a common language, identify overlapping issues, share evidence and explore solutions to a multitude of topics including the emergence of new pathogens, PFAs, public engagement and climate change.

