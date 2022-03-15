Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. DeepVerge plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DVRG   GB00BMGWZY29

DEEPVERGE PLC

(DVRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DeepVerge : Modern Water to Sponsor WEF Water Summit 2022

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
WEF Public Health & Water Conference & Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit 2022

This March, the Modern Water team will sponsor, attend, exhibit and present at the Public Health and Water Conference & Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The conference is organized by the Water Environment Federation in cooperation with the US Centers for Disease Control and the Ohio Water Environment Association.

Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit

The four day program will begin with the Wastewater Disease Surveillance Summit. The summit will focus on working to make wastewater surveillance data actionable. The Public Health and Water Conference aims to help develop a common language, identify overlapping issues, share evidence and explore solutions to a multitude of topics including the emergence of new pathogens, PFAs, public engagement and climate change.

If you would like to register to attend, or view the agenda please click here.

Disclaimer

Deepverge plc published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4,48 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
Net income 2020 -2,72 M -3,55 M -3,55 M
Net Debt 2020 1,11 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 21,2x
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float -
Chart DEEPVERGE PLC
Duration : Period :
DeepVerge plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEEPVERGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerard James Brandon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Camillus Glover Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ross Martin Hilton Andrews Non-Executive Chairman
Fionán Murray Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nigel John Burton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEEPVERGE PLC-43.30%39
SGS AG-16.31%20 412
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-21.76%17 978
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-19.07%5 393
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-30.78%4 892
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-20.88%1 449