  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
312.26 USD   -1.35%
05:54pBill Gates Gives $955 Million Worth of Deere & Co. Shares to Foundation
DJ
07/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Deere & Company Price Target to $365 From $419, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/18Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Deere & Company to $416 From $452, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bill Gates Gives $955 Million Worth of Deere & Co. Shares to Foundation

07/22/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


Bill Gates has gifted more than $955 million worth of Deere & Co. stock to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, another donation made this week as part of the billionaire's pledge to gift $20 billion to the foundation's endowment.

The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. transferred more than 3 million shares of Deere stock to the foundation on Thursday from Cascade Investment LLC, according to Friday filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Deere shares closed Thursday at $316.54, according to FactSet, which values the donation at roughly $955.3 million. Shares fell 1.4% to $312.26 at market close on Friday.

The foundation said Friday that Mr. Gates also gifted more than $5 billion worth of Canadian National Railway Co. stock.

Led by Mr. Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, the foundation earlier this month pledged to increase its annual payout by 50% over pre-pandemic levels, to $9 billion a year by 2026.

Mr. Gate's $20 billion pledge brings the foundation's endowment to around $70 billion.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.04% 149.27 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
DEERE & COMPANY -1.35% 312.26 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.69% 260.36 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 210 M - -
Net income 2022 7 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 96 746 M 96 746 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 316,54 $
Average target price 390,22 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY-8.03%96 746
THE TORO COMPANY-16.02%8 867
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-20.31%3 790
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-8.98%2 352
LINDSAY CORPORATION-7.43%1 545
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.0.76%680