  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
08-19-2022
367.40 USD   -0.16%
12:44pDeere & co says lowered 2022 guidance is related to increase…

12:44pDeere & co says tractors are sold ahead (not out) into…

12:44pDeere & co says equipment inventory remains well below norma…

DEERE & CO. SAYS IT EXPECTS HIGHER PRODUCTION LEVELS IN FIRS…

08/19/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
RPT-DEERE & CO. SAYS IT EXPECTS HIGHER PRODUCTION LEVELS IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 - CONFERENCE CALL




12:44pDeere & co. says it expects higher production levels in firs…
RE
12:44pDeere & co says will continue to be proactive with share buy…
RE
10:52aDeere & co says inventory of used equipment is at an all time lo…
RE
10:45aDeere & co says lowered 2022 guidance is related to increased ma…
RE
10:39aDeere & co says it is investing in machinery capacity for some s…
RE
10:27aDeere & co says will continue to be proactive with share buyback…
RE
10:25aDeere & co says equipment inventory remains well below normal le…
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 201 M - -
Net income 2022 7 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 367,99 $
Average target price 387,43 $
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial Officer
Ganesh Jayaram Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY7.32%112 471
THE TORO COMPANY-9.40%9 466
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-20.04%3 871
ESCORTS KUBOTA LIMITED-5.50%2 447
LINDSAY CORPORATION8.44%1 810
TÜRK TRAKTÖR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI A.S.4.78%693