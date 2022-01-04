Log in
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:54:55 pm
371.89 USD   +6.22%
03:46pJohn Deere Reveals Fully Autonomous Tractor at CES 2022
PR
03:27pDeere says it will start commercial sale this year of autonomous tractor, tilling technology
RE
2021DEERE & COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
DEERE SAYS IT WILL START COMMERCIAL SALE THIS YEAR OF AUTONOMOUS TRACTOR, TILLING TECHNOLOGY

01/04/2022 | 03:27pm EST
© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 369 M - -
Net income 2022 6 849 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 57,3%
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 350,11 $
Average target price 407,43 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY2.11%107 626
THE TORO COMPANY-0.32%10 406
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG0.49%5 045
ESCORTS LIMITED-0.36%3 061
ALAMO GROUP INC.0.00%1 778
LINDSAY CORPORATION0.81%1 677