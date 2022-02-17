Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue

02/17/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deere & Co is forecast to post a drop in quarterly profit on Friday due to challenges in its agriculture, construction and forestry equipment segments as labor and supply-chain difficulties cut in to higher revenue despite the tractor maker's optimistic outlook for 2022.

While the Moline, Illinois-based company's revenue is expected to rise to $8.18 billion in the fiscal first quarter ending Jan. 31 from $8.05 billion a year earlier, profit is forecast to taper off to $2.26 per share, down 41.4% from last year, according to Refinitiv data.

A shortage of semiconductors used in tractors, a tight labor market and supply-chain bottlenecks have led to a deficit in dealer inventories. The period includes part of a five-week-long strike by unionized workers which paused production lines and ended in November. Deere posted its highest-ever profit of $5.96 billion in fiscal year 2021 as farmers flush with cash from high commodity prices upgraded their tractors.

"We did fairly well in 2021 with what we had, and our sales numbers are up," said John Schmeiser, CEO of Western Equipment Dealers, an association that represents dealers of Deere and other manufacturers.

"Right now we're at increased costs that the end user is facing and the manufacturers' lack of ability to deliver products on time is going to have an impact on their sales."

Farmers often buy tractors after their autumn harvests, and low supply can have a substantial impact on sales. Farm tractor sales in the United States grew 1.5% in January compared with the year prior, yet combine sales were down 41.4%, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Equipment makers' profits tend to rise in tandem with farming income. Consequently, farmers' profitability this year will be indicative of how agriculture machinery companies will fare in 2023.

"Farmers use this year's profit to buy next year's equipment," said Chad Dillard, a senior analyst at AB Bernstein. "2021 was profitable because you had very low input costs, but very high crop prices. As we roll the calendar forward on the farmers' cash flow side, the equation changes."

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers in New York Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DEERE & COMPANY
03:40pWheat Futures Rise as Russia-Ukraine Border Tensions Escalate -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/16Soybeans Rise After Processing Plant Fire - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/16Baird Adjusts Deere & Co.'s Price Target to $487 From $475, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/14Soy, Wheat Fall And Corn Rises Amid Uncertainties -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
02/11S&P 500 Posts 1.8% Weekly Drop Amid Inflation Worries, Rising Tensions Between Russia, ..
MT
02/10Deutsche Bank Adjusts Deere & Co.'s Price Target to $400 From $398, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
02/09Deere on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
02/09DEERE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08John Deere Acquires Majority Ownership in Kreisel Electric
PR
02/08DEERE & COMPANY (NYSE : DE) completed the acquisition of unknown majority stake in Kreisel..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEERE & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 176 M - -
Net income 2022 6 818 M - -
Net Debt 2022 35 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 390,56 $
Average target price 416,76 $
Spread / Average Target 6,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY14.73%120 369
THE TORO COMPANY-0.19%10 461
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-3.86%4 807
ESCORTS LIMITED-2.80%2 960
ALAMO GROUP INC.-5.55%1 653
LINDSAY CORPORATION-12.50%1 459