Deere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deere & Co is forecast to post a
drop in quarterly profit on Friday due to challenges in its
agriculture, construction and forestry equipment segments as
labor and supply-chain difficulties cut in to higher revenue
despite the tractor maker's optimistic outlook for 2022.
While the Moline, Illinois-based company's revenue is
expected to rise to $8.18 billion in the fiscal first quarter
ending Jan. 31 from $8.05 billion a year earlier, profit is
forecast to taper off to $2.26 per share, down 41.4% from last
year, according to Refinitiv data.
A shortage of semiconductors used in tractors, a tight labor
market and supply-chain bottlenecks have led to a deficit in
dealer inventories. The period includes part of a five-week-long
strike by unionized workers which paused production lines and
ended in November. Deere posted its highest-ever profit of $5.96
billion in fiscal year 2021 as farmers flush with cash from high
commodity prices upgraded their tractors.
"We did fairly well in 2021 with what we had, and our sales
numbers are up," said John Schmeiser, CEO of Western Equipment
Dealers, an association that represents dealers of Deere and
other manufacturers.
"Right now we're at increased costs that the end user is
facing and the manufacturers' lack of ability to deliver
products on time is going to have an impact on their sales."
Farmers often buy tractors after their autumn harvests, and
low supply can have a substantial impact on sales. Farm tractor
sales in the United States grew 1.5% in January compared with
the year prior, yet combine sales were down 41.4%, according to
the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Equipment makers' profits tend to rise in tandem with
farming income. Consequently, farmers' profitability this year
will be indicative of how agriculture machinery companies will
fare in 2023.
"Farmers use this year's profit to buy next year's
equipment," said Chad Dillard, a senior analyst at AB Bernstein.
"2021 was profitable because you had very low input costs, but
very high crop prices. As we roll the calendar forward on the
farmers' cash flow side, the equation changes."
