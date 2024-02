Deere & Company specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of agricultural and forestry materials and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - agricultural and green space maintenance equipment (67.3%): tractors, harvesters, sprayers, motors, cutters and grinders, scrapers, irrigation equipment, handling equipment, brush-hogs, power mowers, etc.; - construction and forestry equipment (23.8%): loaders, graders, tractors, excavators, cutter-chippers, forwarders, etc.; - other (2%). The remaining sales (6.9%) are from sales financing services (purchasing, leasing, etc.). The United States and Canada account for 61.1% of net sales.

Related indices S&P 500