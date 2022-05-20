Deere & Company Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Deere & Company (DE) is currently at $326.75, down $37.87 or 10.39%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 18, 2021, when it closed at $300.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 13.61%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 14.97% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 17.81%

--Down 13.46% month-to-date

--Down 4.71% year-to-date

--Down 25.48% from its all-time closing high of $438.45 on April 18, 2022

--Down 9.17% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $359.75

--Down 25.48% from its 52-week closing high of $438.45 on April 18, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $325.36; lowest intraday level since Oct. 14, 2021, when it hit $320.50

--Down 10.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 16.23%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:23:56 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1045ET