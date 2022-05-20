Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Deere & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE   US2441991054

DEERE & COMPANY

(DE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 11:15:02 am EDT
320.50 USD   -12.10%
10:46aDeere & Company Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:09aDeere Raises Fiscal 2022 Profit Outlook After Posting Higher Second-Quarter Earnings
MT
08:51aCORRECTION : Deere & Company's Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Sales Increase; Raises Fiscal FY2022 Guidance
MT
Summary 
Summary

Deere & Company Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

05/20/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Deere & Company (DE) is currently at $326.75, down $37.87 or 10.39%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 18, 2021, when it closed at $300.25

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 13.61%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 14.97% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 18, 2020, when it fell 17.81%

--Down 13.46% month-to-date

--Down 4.71% year-to-date

--Down 25.48% from its all-time closing high of $438.45 on April 18, 2022

--Down 9.17% from 52 weeks ago (May 21, 2021), when it closed at $359.75

--Down 25.48% from its 52-week closing high of $438.45 on April 18, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $325.36; lowest intraday level since Oct. 14, 2021, when it hit $320.50

--Down 10.77% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 16.23%

--Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:23:56 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1045ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 536 M - -
Net income 2022 6 981 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 75 550
Free-Float 57,0%
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 364,62 $
Average target price 438,47 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. May Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Ryan D. Campbell Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Information Officer
Jahmy J. Hindman Chief Technology Officer
Marc A. Howze Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY7.52%111 860
THE TORO COMPANY-22.21%8 125
BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG-25.94%3 516
ESCORTS LIMITED-16.26%2 673
LINDSAY CORPORATION-17.45%1 377
ALAMO GROUP INC.-22.92%1 349